Tilray to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on October 7, 2021

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) announced that the Company will release financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2022 ended August 31, 2021 before financial markets open on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Tilray executives will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 am Eastern Time, details of which are provided below.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast:

Date/Time: Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

Call-in Number: (877) 407-0792 from Canada and the U.S. or (201) 689-8263 from international locations. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through October 23, 2021. To access the recording dial (844)-512-2921 and use the passcode 13722985.

Live Audio Webcast and Replay:

There will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of Tilray’s website at www.tilray.com. The webcast will also be archived.

Additionally, Tilray shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for the upcoming conference call to the executive team via shareholder Q&A platform Say Technologies.

To submit questions ahead of the conference call, please visit the Say platform (https://app.saytechnologies.com/tilray-2022-q1); Tilray shareholders and brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. The Q&A platform for Tilray’s upcoming conference call on October 7, 2021, will remain open until 24 hours beforehand.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information about Tilray, Inc., visit: http://www.Tilray.com

