Notice to Attend the Extraordinary General Meeting in Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ)

Autor: Accesswire
23.09.2021, 20:15  |  35   |   |   

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE) (OTC PINK:SMTEF) (FRA:SE9)

The shareholders in Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ), reg.no. 556575-8371 (the "Company"), with its registered office in Gothenburg, are hereby invited to the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") on Friday 8 October 2021.

INFORMATION RELATED TO COVID-19

Due to the extraordinary situation that prevails as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, the EGM will be carried out through advance voting (postal voting) pursuant to temporary legislation. Thus, it will not be possible to attend in person or through proxy at the EGM; it will be an EGM without physical participation.
The Company welcomes all shareholders to exercise their voting rights at the EGM by advance voting in the order described below. Information about the resolutions adopted at the EGM will be published on Friday 8 October 2021 as soon as the outcome of the vote is finally compiled.

RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE AND NOTIFICATION

A shareholder who is entered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB for the Company no later than Thursday 30 September 2021, and who has notified the Company of its intention to participate at the EGM by casting its advance vote to the Company no later than on Thursday 7 October 2021, has a right to participate at the EGM. See below for further information on advance voting.

NOMINEE-REGISTRERED SHARES

In order to be entitled to participate at the EGM through advance voting, shareholders who have their shares registered in the name of a nominee must temporarily re-register the shares in their own name. Shareholders who wish to make such re-registration, so-called voting rights registration, must make such request with their nominee well in advance of Monday 4 October 2021, at which time the re-registration must have been made.

ADVANCE VOTING

The shareholders may exercise their voting rights at the EGM only by voting in advance, so called postal voting in accordance with Section 22 of the Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations.
A special form shall be used for advance voting. The form is available on www.smarteye.se. The advance voting form is considered as the notification of attendance to the EGM. The completed voting form must be submitted to the Company no later than Thursday 7 October 2021.
The completed and signed form shall be sent to "Extraordinary General Meeting 2021", Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ), Attn. Anders Lyrheden, Första Långgatan 28 B, SE-413 27, Gothenburg, Sweden. A completed form may also be submitted by e-mail and is to be sent to extrastamma@smarteye.se. If the shareholder votes in advance by proxy, a power of attorney shall be enclosed to the form. Forms for proxy are available at the Company's website, www.smarteye.se, and will be sent free of charge to those shareholders who so request and state their postal address or e-mail address. If the shareholder is a legal entity, a certificate of incorporation or a corresponding document shall be enclosed to the form. The shareholder may not provide special instructions or conditions in the voting form. If so, the vote (i.e. the advance vote in its entirety) is invalid. Further instructions and conditions are included in the form for advance voting.

