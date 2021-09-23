checkAd

Walmart To Host ESG-Focused Discussion on Human Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 22:15  |  16   |   |   

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer & president of the Walmart Foundation will host a discussion on human capital at Walmart on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. CDT. The session will focus on the company’s strategy and progress and will be moderated by Dan Binder, senior vice president, investor relations.

The session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at www.stock.walmart.com.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Walmart Inc.!
Short
Basispreis 154,25€
Hebel 12,63
Ask 0,98
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 130,65€
Hebel 11,48
Ask 1,05
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

Walmart Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Walmart To Host ESG-Focused Discussion on Human Capital Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer & president of the Walmart Foundation will host a discussion on human capital at Walmart on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Argo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Kraft Heinz Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Brazilian Food Company Hemmer
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:30 UhrWalmart Announces Closing of Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Walmart Announces Pricing for Cash Tender Offer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Walmart Announces Early Participation Results, Upsizing and Satisfaction of the Financing Condition for its Cash Tender Offer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.09.21Wer Dividenden mag, sollte diese 3 Aktien lieben
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
18.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 37/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
09.09.21Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part of Jumbo Transaction
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Walmart and Meredith Corporation Partner To Help Families Answer the Universal Question: ‘What’s for Dinner?’
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Walmart Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain of its Outstanding Debt Securities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Walmart, Carrefour, Target, Symrise, Xiaomi, Fortinet, Fashionette - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
01.09.21Walmart To Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference and Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten