VIA optronics AG to Showcase Innovative Technologies at The 28th Annual Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Symposium

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced that it will exhibit at the Society for Information Display (SID) Vehicle Displays & Interfaces 28th Annual Symposium & Expo. The event will take place on September 28-29, 2021 at the Burton Manor Conference Center in Livonia, Michigan. VIA will showcase its products in Booths #58 and #59.

“We are excited to participate at SID’s annual symposium and to showcase a number of exciting technologies. Our team is looking forward to meeting our customers and partners in person again,” said Jürgen Eichner, CEO & Founder of VIA optronics.