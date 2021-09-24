checkAd

RH Announces the Opening of RH Oak Brook, The Gallery at Oakbrook Center

RH (NYSE: RH) announced today the opening of RH Oak Brook, The Gallery at Oakbrook Center. RH Oak Brook represents the latest physical expression of the brand, and its continued foray into hospitality with a glass-encased Rooftop Restaurant and Wine Bar that open onto a beautifully landscaped park.

RH OAK BROOK, THE GALLERY AT OAKBROOK CENTER

Commanding three levels and over 60,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, this one-of-a-kind retail concept presents artistic installations of luxury home furnishings in a gallery setting, with expansive spaces devoted to RH Interiors, RH Modern and RH Outdoor. RH Oak Brook also features an interactive Interior Design Firm & Atelier, providing an unprecedented level of professional design services.

“Most retail stores are archaic windowless boxes that lack any sense of humanity. There’s generally no fresh air or natural light,” said RH Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Gary Friedman. “That’s why we don’t build retail stores, we create inspiring spaces that blur the lines between residential and retail, indoors and outdoors, home and hospitality.”

Mr. Friedman continued, “RH Oak Brook represents some of our finest work to date, including our first Rooftop Restaurant and interactive Interior Design Firm & Atelier in the greater Chicago metropolitan area. We’re proud to bring this new Gallery and its innovative concepts to Oak Brook.”

Conceptualized as a transparent, multi-level contemporary structure, the Gallery features a charcoal grey Venetian plaster exterior with an expanse of glass-and-steel French doors that open onto lush garden courtyards and terraces.

Upon ascending a grand double floating staircase, guests will arrive to the Rooftop Restaurant – offering a timeless, ingredient-driven menu in a year-round, skylit garden escape beneath a dramatic atrium with retractable glass walls, sparkling chandeliers and heritage olive trees. Seamlessly extending from indoors to out, the restaurant opens onto a beautifully landscaped park. Influenced by the great classical gardens of Europe, this immersive destination features a series of intimate RH Outdoor lounge spaces defined by a layered composition of trellised London plane trees, sculptural evergreens and the sound of trickling fountains.

