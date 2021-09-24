checkAd

Rite Aid Partners With Uber Eats to Expand On-Demand Delivery Nationwide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Today, Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) announced the expansion of their partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) to offer delivery of Rite Aid products nationwide through Uber Eats. This partnership will allow customers to conveniently order and receive essential healthcare and grocery items directly to their homes.

On-demand delivery is now available for 2,185 Rite Aid locations across 17 states on Uber Eats. Customers who wish to order Rite Aid items for delivery simply need to open the Uber Eats app, tap the convenience or pharmacy icons, select Rite Aid, and begin shopping. Within the app, users can access a full catalog of healthcare and grocery products from their local Rite Aid store. Uber Pass and Eats Pass customers will also enjoy $0 Delivery Fee and 5% off on all orders over $15.

“Consumer shopping preferences are changing, so we are continuing to evolve our retail business to ensure customers are able to conveniently get what they need to keep their family happy and healthy – whether they visit us in-store or buy online,” said Jim Peters, chief operating officer, Rite Aid. “By adding Uber as a delivery option, we are doubling down on an omnichannel approach that complements the busy lives of our customers. Ensuring convenient access to whole health essentials enables us to live our purpose of helping people achieve whole health for life.”

“Convenience is a key component of Uber’s delivery strategy, allowing us to create a seamless delivery experience by ensuring we have the essential stores and products customers need," said Raj Beri Uber’s global head of grocery and new verticals. "With our partners at Rite Aid, we're thrilled to make shopping for everything from cold medication to cosmetics more 'convenient' than ever."

This partnership with Rite Aid reinforces Uber’s goal to be the one platform that helps customers go anywhere and get anything, from groceries to convenience items, alcohol and other must-haves. With advanced product innovations such as the ability to manage simultaneous orders, while also shopping for everyday essentials from stores like Rite Aid, Uber is focused on helping consumers get more – more convenience, more variety, and more connections to commerce they love.

About Rite Aid Corporation

As the trusted, everyday care connector, Rite Aid drives lower health care costs through better coordination, stronger engagement, and personalized services that help you achieve whole health for life. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

