Benjamin Moore Named Official Paint Partner of the New York Rangers

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today a marketing partnership with Benjamin Moore, naming North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand, the Official Paint Partner of the New York Rangers. As part of the partnership, Benjamin Moore becomes the Rangers in-game helmet sponsor beginning with the 2021-22 NHL Season and will have an in-ice logo position during all Rangers games at Madison Square Garden. Additionally, four colors representing the Rangers palette will be added to the Benjamin Moore Sports Collection.

Rangers helmets featuring Benjamin Moore logo (Photo: MSG Photos)

To celebrate the new partnership, on October 6, the Rangers and Benjamin Moore will unveil a “Hockey Week in NY” themed mural at 213 Bowery on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. This mural, to be designed and created by artist Key Detail, pays homage to the incredible sport of hockey, and will help kick off the Rangers 2021-22 season, which begins on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Fans can create their own interpretation at home with Rangers hues including Rangers Blue SC-94, Rangers Red SC-95, Rangers White SC-96, and Rangers Navy SC-97.

“We are beyond excited about this partnership in which Benjamin Moore becomes not only the Rangers in-game helmet sponsor, but deeply involved throughout the organization. They will be active in programs that contribute to the community, and that appear across our digital channels and at The Garden,” said Ron Skotarczak, executive vice president, marketing partnerships, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. “Founded in Brooklyn, Benjamin Moore, shares our vision for delivering an unmatched product to fans and customers, and we look forward to all that we can accomplish together.”

“With a long history in the New York Metropolitan area, it’s a privilege for Benjamin Moore to team up with an iconic and storied franchise like the New York Rangers,” said Steve O’Neill, Chief Marketing Officer of Benjamin Moore. “We are thrilled to not only support the Rangers on the ice, but also for the opportunity to engage the community and this passionate fan base.”

Benjamin Moore will be the presenting partner for the Jr. Rangers Street Hockey/Ball Hockey community program which impacts thousands of kids across the tri-state as they learn to play the game under the tutelage of the Rangers Social Impact & Fan Engagement team. In addition, Benjamin Moore will partner with the Rangers digital team on an original content series that will be shown across all of the Rangers digital channels and enjoy significant brand exposure on static and digital signage inside and outside of Madison Square Garden.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Benjamin Moore
 Founded in 1883, Benjamin Moore is North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand. A leading manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura, Regal Select, Ultra Spec, ben, ADVANCE, ARBORCOAT and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its expansive color collection of more than 3,500 colors, and its design tools for consumers and professionals alike, including the Benjamin Moore Color Portfolio app. Benjamin Moore paints are available exclusively from 7,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States and Canada as well as 75 countries globally.

