DWS Closed-End Funds Announce Extension of Share Repurchase Programs

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: KTF) and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: KSM) (each, a “Fund,” and collectively, the “Funds”) each announced today that its respective Board of Trustees has extended the Fund’s existing open market share repurchase program for an additional twelve-month period. Each Fund may continue to purchase outstanding shares of beneficial interest in open-market transactions over the twelve-month period from December 1, 2021 until November 30, 2022 when the Fund’s shares trade at a discount to net asset value (“NAV”). The amount and timing of the repurchases will be at the discretion of DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc. (“DIMA”), the Funds’ investment adviser, and subject to market conditions and investment considerations. DIMA will seek to purchase shares at prices that will be accretive to each Fund’s NAV.

The authorization of the extension of the Funds’ repurchase programs follows the previous repurchase programs, which commenced on December 1, 2020 and run until November 30, 2021. Results of repurchases under each Fund’s program appear in the Fund’s shareholder reports.