Achiko AG reports first half to 30 June 2021 results and provides corporate update

Achiko AG reports first half to 30 June 2021 results and provides corporate update 27-Sep-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST

- Achiko reports an EBITDA loss of USD 4.6 million, including a non-cash share compensation expense of USD 1 million, incurred whilst transforming the company and moving to commercialisation.

- Focal points of the first half year were completion of product registration, organisational reconfiguration and a move to halving day-to-day operating costs, thus setting the foundation to commercialisation.

- AptameX, Achiko's proprietary low-cost, saliva-based Covid-19 diagnostic, has shown competitive product performance to other Covid-19 testing solutions. When compared to PCR testing at an average CT score of 28.3, AptameX yielded a sensitivity of 77%.

- A joint venture was established in Indonesia, a country of over 270m people. Achiko partnered with PT Indofarma TBK for manufacturing and numerous other companies for distribution and groundwork ahead of planned sales in Q4 2021.

- After the balance sheet date, Achiko successfully registered the product in Indonesia and raised USD 3.85 million in financing with sophisticated investors.

Zurich, 27 September 2021: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) ("Achiko", the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the period of 6 months to 30 June 2021, and its progress since then. The Company has conducted trials with its proprietary low-cost, saliva-based diagnostic test technology, AptameXTM, and has implemented organisational changes to lower its cost profile. Following the balance sheet date, AptameX alongside its sister digital passporting service Teman SehatTM ("Health Buddy") have received approval from the Indonesian government. Achiko is currently building a sales and customer support team to begin sales operations in Q4 of 2021.