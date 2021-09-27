checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Achiko AG reports first half to 30 June 2021 results and provides corporate update

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.09.2021, 06:30  |  20   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Achiko AG reports first half to 30 June 2021 results and provides corporate update

27-Sep-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Achiko AG reports first half to 30 June 2021 results and provides corporate update

- Achiko reports an EBITDA loss of USD 4.6 million, including a non-cash share compensation expense of USD 1 million, incurred whilst transforming the company and moving to commercialisation.

- Focal points of the first half year were completion of product registration, organisational reconfiguration and a move to halving day-to-day operating costs, thus setting the foundation to commercialisation.

- AptameX, Achiko's proprietary low-cost, saliva-based Covid-19 diagnostic, has shown competitive product performance to other Covid-19 testing solutions. When compared to PCR testing at an average CT score of 28.3, AptameX yielded a sensitivity of 77%.

- A joint venture was established in Indonesia, a country of over 270m people. Achiko partnered with PT Indofarma TBK for manufacturing and numerous other companies for distribution and groundwork ahead of planned sales in Q4 2021.

- After the balance sheet date, Achiko successfully registered the product in Indonesia and raised USD 3.85 million in financing with sophisticated investors.

Zurich, 27 September 2021: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) ("Achiko", the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the period of 6 months to 30 June 2021, and its progress since then. The Company has conducted trials with its proprietary low-cost, saliva-based diagnostic test technology, AptameXTM, and has implemented organisational changes to lower its cost profile. Following the balance sheet date, AptameX alongside its sister digital passporting service Teman SehatTM ("Health Buddy") have received approval from the Indonesian government. Achiko is currently building a sales and customer support team to begin sales operations in Q4 of 2021.

Seite 1 von 6
Achiko Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Achiko Multitalent oder Rohrkrepierer ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Achiko AG reports first half to 30 June 2021 results and provides corporate update EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Achiko AG reports first half to 30 June 2021 results and provides corporate update 27-Sep-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahres bis zum 30. Juni 2021 bekannt und gibt ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG reports first half to 30 June 2021 results and provides corporate update
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Half-Year 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Update
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021
DGAP-News: Formycon veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis 2021
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI erhält Aufträge im Wert von 900.000 CAD für den Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:30 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahres bis zum 30. Juni 2021 bekannt und gibt ein Update zum Unternehmen
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
23.09.21EQS-News: Achiko AG: Einladung zur Präsentation der Finanzergebnisse des ersten Halbjahres 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21EQS-News: Achiko AG: Invitation to the H1 2021 Financial Results Presentation
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten