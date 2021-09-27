checkAd

BIOCORP and NOVO NORDISK Sign Global Partnership Within Diabetes on Digital Health

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 – ALCOR / Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative medical devices, today announces an agreement with Novo Nordisk, a world leader in diabetes care, for the development and distribution (pending successful development) of a Mallya smart add-on device for the Novo Nordisk FlexTouch pen used by people with diabetes.

Mallya is a Bluetooth enabled smart add-on device for pen injectors that collects dose and time of each injection and transfers information in real time to a companion software. Mallya helps people with diabetes maintain a reliable dose log, using technology to help improve understanding and allowing people to dose with confidence.

Most Novo Nordisk's insulins are offered with the FlexTouch pen, and it is part of the launch map for all new insulins. A specific version of Mallya will be developed for FlexTouch, the first prefilled insulin delivery device with no-push-button extension. Due to the unique dosing mechanism of FlexTouch, the push button does not extend at any dose and allows insulin to be administered by pressing the low injection force button. The existing Mallya device had to be redesigned to meet the needs of this mechanism, keeping its accuracy and reliability for the patient.

Directly attached on the disposable pre-filled FlexTouch pen, Mallya will allow seamless and efficient dose logging on FlexTouch, which could help people with diabetes and their HCPs to have more personalized conversations about the disease and treatment compliance.

Biocorp will receive an upfront payment and different milestones are defined staging the development phase. Upon successful development, Novo Nordisk plans to distribute the smart device in selected countries, and Biocorp expects to ramp up production volumes from 2022. Financials and terms of contract are not disclosed.

“Novo Nordisk collaborates with Biocorp as we believe people with diabetes deserve the freedom to decide which solution works best for them. Our Swedish study1 demonstrates the health benefits associated with the use of smart insulin pens. And as we continue launching such smart pens, we also partner with Biocorp to allow even more people with diabetes to reap the benefits connected devices can provide. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to making diabetes management easier by giving people access to data on medication usage behaviour which is known to potentially result in improved patient outcomes”, said Søren Smed Østergaard, vice president of Digital Health at Novo Nordisk.

Biocorp is very proud to sign this partnership with the world's leading diabetes company, Novo Nordisk, and it is a huge recognition for our Mallya. Providing almost 50% of the insulin used worldwide, Novo Nordisk distributed more than 500 million insulin pens in 2020, treating close to 30 million patients. The FlexTouch pen is not concerned by Mallya's current version, while used by tens of millions of patients with diabetes in the world, so we are pleased to be working to open up the possibilities of connectivity for the many patients around the world who use this pen.”, said Éric Dessertenne, CEO of BIOCORP.

ABOUT BIOCORP

Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This smart sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of patients with diabetes. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 70 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 – ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com.

1Increased Time in Range and Fewer Missed Bolus Injections After Introduction of a Smart Connected Insulin Pen”, Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics, Vol: 22(7), 2020.

