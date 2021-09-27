checkAd

ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in Becker Muscular Dystrophy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 07:05  |  57   |   |   


Rockville, MD, USA, and Pratteln, Switzerland, September 27, 2021 ReveraGen Biopharma and Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announce that ReveraGen has received a USD 1.2 million grant from the FDA under their “Clinical Studies of Orphan Products Addressing Unmet Needs of Rare Diseases (R01)” grants program. The grant adds to existing grants from the National Institutes of Health, NIAMS, and the Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne to initiate a clinical trial of vamorolone in adults and children with Becker muscular dystrophy, a progressive muscle wasting disease similar to Duchenne muscular dystrophy, but usually milder.

Vamorolone, a dissociative steroid drug, that has shown retention of efficacy and reduction of safety concerns typically associated with corticosteroids in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) will now be tested in a 24-week clinical exploratory trial in Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD). BMD is caused by mutations of the DMD gene but shows residual dystrophin protein in muscle, and variable onset and progression of muscle weakness. The double-blind trial will test efficacy and safety of daily vamorolone on motor outcomes and established biomarker outcomes, with participants randomized 2:1 vamorolone or placebo. The clinical trial plans to enroll at sites in Padova (Italy) and Pittsburgh (USA).

“There are currently no approved drugs for BMD in any country, and there is a high unmet need,” said Paula Clemens, MD, Professor of Neurology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and co-principal investigator on the FDA, NIH and Foundation awards.

The mechanisms of actions, providing basis for vamorolone efficacy as demonstrated in the pivotal VISION-DMD study in the more severe DMD, are felt to be highly relevant to BMD too. In addition, vamorolone is hypothesized to increase dystrophin protein levels in BMD via inhibition of microRNAs that deleteriously target dystrophin, and this may further complement the mechanism of action specifically in BMD [1-3].

“While the drug development pipeline has greatly expanded for DMD in recent years, there are very few clinical investigational efforts underway for BMD,” said Elena Pegoraro, MD, PhD, Professor of Neurology at the University of Padova in Italy. “Corticosteroids are often not tolerated by patients with BMD due to their side effects. Therefore, the lessened side effect burden of vamorolone seen in DMD trials may prove important to the underserved BMD patient community,” she continued.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in Becker Muscular Dystrophy Rockville, MD, USA, and Pratteln, Switzerland, September 27, 2021 – ReveraGen Biopharma and Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announce that ReveraGen has received a USD 1.2 million grant from the FDA under their “Clinical Studies of Orphan …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. Completes Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement for $6 ...
Closing of the acquisition by Apollo Funds of approx. 67% stake in RDM group
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Bonduelle - 2020-2021 Annual Results: Business activity and profitability sustained in an environment subject to sanitary constraints
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
BW Energy: Speculation related to the acquisition of Golfinho
Titel
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Universal Stainless Announces Base Price Increase on Long Products
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...