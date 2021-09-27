checkAd

Limbach Holdings to Present at 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021   

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach”) today announced that Company leadership will be presenting at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event. Executive Vice President - Mergers, Acquisitions and Capital Markets, Matt Katz will present on October 13th at 9:30 AM PT at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles and be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the day.

"We are honored to be back in person with some of the finest companies and investors in the small-cap world. After nearly two years, I for one, cannot wait to reconnect both as an executive, event coordinator, and investor," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The 2021 LD Micro Main Event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th.

The festivities run from 8 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 12th and 13th with a morning session on the 14th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes in person.

About Limbach

Limbach is an integrated building systems solutions firm whose expertise is in the design, modular prefabrication, installation, management and maintenance of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (“HVAC”), mechanical, electrical, plumbing and controls systems. Our market sectors primarily include the following: healthcare, life sciences, data centers, industrial and light manufacturing, entertainment, education and government. With 22 offices throughout the United States and Limbach's full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, Limbach is positioned as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

