checkAd

American Power Group Announces New V6000 Low-Carbon Dual Fuel Solution For Existing Class 8 Trucks V6000 Vehicles Using Diary RNG Can Avoid An Estimated 500 Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year And Produce A Negative Carbon Intensity Score

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 16:00  |  17   |   |   

Algona, IA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Power Group Corporation (OTC Pink: APGI) announced today the commercial launch of their next generation V6000 low-carbon vehicular dual fuel solution which when using low-carbon and negative-carbon renewable natural gas (“RNG”) sources can enable the Class 8 trucking industry to convert existing Class 8 diesel trucks to “green” low-carbon or negative-carbon rated fleets.

APG utilized EcoEngineers, a well-respected Des Moines, Iowa based renewable energy consulting firm specializing in clean energy regulations to conduct an independent third-party review and validation of APG’s calculated carbon intensity (“CI”) score utilizing APG’s V6000 dual fuel solution and multiple renewable natural gas sources. EcoEngineers’ areas of practice include major carbon markets such as the EPA’s Renewable Fuel Standard (“RFS”), California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (“LCFS”) and Cap-and-Trade (“MMR”), and Oregon’s Clean Fuel Program (“CFP”). EcoEngineers validated APG’s positions that by utilizing its V6000 dual fuel solution and displacing 50-60% of diesel consumption with RNG from dairy manure, the estimated CI score of the fuel would be between -104 to -145 gC02e/MJ and avoid between 500 to 610 metric tons of CO2 per year per vehicle.

Lyle Jensen, APG’s Business Development Advisor stated, “There are approximately 2 million late-model Class 8 diesel trucks operating in the U.S. Assuming an estimated CO2 reduction of 500 metric tons per truck per year utilizing APG’s V6000 dual fuel solution and dairy RNG, the potential positive impact on the environment would be in the range of 1 billion metric tons of CO2 reduction per year. This is an addressable carbon reduction opportunity that needs to be supported at all federal and state GHG program levels.”

Chuck Coppa, APG’s CEO/CFO stated, “We strongly believe that our new V6000 dual fuel solution utilizing RNG has the potential to be a game-changer from both a carbon and diesel emission reduction perspective, helping companies meet their Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (“ESG”) objectives today. In addition, we estimate that for the same cost of one new Class 8 dedicated natural gas truck, we can convert approximately twenty-five existing Class 8 diesel trucks. In short, for the same dollars spent, using our V6000 dual fuel solution and a leased natural gas tank a fleet operator can realize an estimated 14X reduction in diesel use and an estimated 14X increase in the consumption of RNG on an annual basis. This is significant.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Power Group Announces New V6000 Low-Carbon Dual Fuel Solution For Existing Class 8 Trucks V6000 Vehicles Using Diary RNG Can Avoid An Estimated 500 Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year And Produce A Negative Carbon Intensity Score Algona, IA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - American Power Group Corporation (OTC Pink: APGI) announced today the commercial launch of their next generation V6000 low-carbon vehicular dual fuel solution which when using low-carbon and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Closure of Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals Acquisition
Evelo Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis; Confirms ...
InterDigital Names Rob Stien Chief Communications and Public Policy Officer
Faurecia launches public takeover offer for Hella
Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...