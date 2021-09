DeFi Technologies Inc. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Subsidiary’s Listings of Exchange Traded Products on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTC: DEFTF), a digital asset investment firm bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers DeFi Technologies subsidiary Valour Inc.’s recent announcement of imminent listings of its Exchange Traded Products (“ETPs”) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which is the world's 12th largest stock exchange by market capitalization and the largest of the seven regional securities exchanges in Germany.

“Listing in Germany is a major event for DeFi and all of its shareholders,” Russell Starr, Executive Chairman of DeFi Technologies, stated in the news release. “We anticipate substantial growth in our assets under management (“AUM”) as our products gain recognition globally. The Valour team has done an exceptional job creating these cutting-edge products.”

Trading in Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is to begin on Friday, October 1, 2021. Valour Cardano ETP, Polkadot ETP and Solana ETP will follow shortly thereafter.

As of September 7, 2021, Valour has surpassed US$208 million in AUM trading on the Nordic Growth Market Stock Exchange (“NGM”). This achievement marks an exceptional first eight months of 2021, which have seen AUM grow more than 1,400%. The company expects growth in AUM to scale significantly higher with the listings on the much larger, by market capitalization, Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About DeFi Technologies Inc.

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a digital asset investment firm bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Its mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies and the future of finance. The company believes that decentralized technologies lie at the heart of financial innovation. On behalf of its shareholders and investors, DeFi Technologies identifies opportunities and areas of innovation, and builds and invests in new technologies and ventures in order to provide diversified exposure across decentralized finance. As a trusted partner for its clients and investors, the company provides industry-leading products and top-quality research and education in this fast-growing space. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.DeFi.tech.