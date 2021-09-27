checkAd

DeFi Technologies Inc. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Subsidiary’s Listings of Exchange Traded Products on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 20:41  |  19   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTC: DEFTF), a digital asset investment firm bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers DeFi Technologies subsidiary Valour Inc.’s recent announcement of imminent listings of its Exchange Traded Products (“ETPs”) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which is the world's 12th largest stock exchange by market capitalization and the largest of the seven regional securities exchanges in Germany.

To hear the audio production, visit: https://www.nnw.fm/taiwk

To read the original press release, visit: https://nnw.fm/jQrdn

“Listing in Germany is a major event for DeFi and all of its shareholders,” Russell Starr, Executive Chairman of DeFi Technologies, stated in the news release. “We anticipate substantial growth in our assets under management (“AUM”) as our products gain recognition globally. The Valour team has done an exceptional job creating these cutting-edge products.”

Trading in Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is to begin on Friday, October 1, 2021. Valour Cardano ETP, Polkadot ETP and Solana ETP will follow shortly thereafter.

As of September 7, 2021, Valour has surpassed US$208 million in AUM trading on the Nordic Growth Market Stock Exchange (“NGM”). This achievement marks an exceptional first eight months of 2021, which have seen AUM grow more than 1,400%. The company expects growth in AUM to scale significantly higher with the listings on the much larger, by market capitalization, Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About DeFi Technologies Inc.

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a digital asset investment firm bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Its mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies and the future of finance. The company believes that decentralized technologies lie at the heart of financial innovation. On behalf of its shareholders and investors, DeFi Technologies identifies opportunities and areas of innovation, and builds and invests in new technologies and ventures in order to provide diversified exposure across decentralized finance. As a trusted partner for its clients and investors, the company provides industry-leading products and top-quality research and education in this fast-growing space.  For more information, visit the company’s website at www.DeFi.tech.

Seite 1 von 2
BTC zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DeFi Technologies Inc. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Subsidiary’s Listings of Exchange Traded Products on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTC: DEFTF), a digital asset investment firm bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
ReveraGen und Santhera geben FDA-Orphan-Finanzierungszuschuss für klinische Studie mit Vamorolone ...
ReveraGen and Santhera Announce FDA Orphan Grant Funding for Clinical Trial with Vamorolone in ...
Santhera Completes Subsequent Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Nicox First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
Intertrust announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme
NXP Trimension Ultra-Wideband Technology Powers Xiaomi MIX4 Smartphone to Deliver New “Point to ...
Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
FCCI Insurance Group to Enhance Agent Experiences with SaaS
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
New Data Highlights NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Safety Over H-Coil TMS
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:00 UhrWISEKey Partners with ScaleSwap & Polygon for its WISe.ART platform IDO Launch
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
15:48 UhrAfrica's Fastest Growing Crypto Exchange, Yellow Card, Raises $15M Series A Funding
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
15:30 UhrSysorex Enters Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Augmented Reality Market with Investment in The Hunt – Launching NFTs with New Advisory Board Member Michael Bay
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
15:21 UhrBTCS Retires Convertible Note Early, Eliminates Potential Equity Dilution
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrBitcoin Well Inc. Recognized as One of Canada’s Top Growing Companies in the Globe and Mail’s Third-Annual Business Ranking
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
09:38 UhrVideoausblick: Bundestagswahl und China: Wir und die Anderen!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
08:23 UhrNordex, Jinko, Nel – die Wahl-Gewinner?
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
26.09.21Kryptowährungen: Kauf- oder Ausverkaufskurse?
Uwe Zimmer | Kommentare
26.09.21Aktien kaufen – ETF sparen – Depot eröffnen – Geld anlegen
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
26.09.21DAX, Nel, Biontech, Valneva, Bitcoin, Plug Power, Aktien Trading – Teilnahme am Trainingstag!
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare