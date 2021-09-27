checkAd

Cavco Industries Announces the Completion of the Acquisition of Manufactured and Modular Home Builder The Commodore Corporation

PHOENIX, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) (“Cavco” or the “Company”) is pleased to confirm that, further to the announcement of July 26, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of the business and certain assets and liabilities of The Commodore Corporation (“Commodore”) effective on September 24, 2021. Commodore is the largest independent builder of manufactured and modular housing in the United States, operating under a variety of brand names and with two wholly owned retail stores.

Bill Boor, Cavco President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to welcome the Commodore employees to the Cavco family and look forward to building on the strong reputation and success that Commodore has developed over their long history.”

The purchase price totals $153 million, before certain adjustments at and following closing of the transaction. The acquisition is being funded with cash on hand.

About Cavco
Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes built primarily under the Nationwide Homes brand. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. Additional information about Cavco can be found at www.cavco.com.

About Commodore
The Commodore Corporation and its different divisions have a history dating from 1952. They are the largest independent manufactured and modular homebuilder in the United States, operating under a variety of brand names including Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania, Commodore Homes of Indiana, Colony Homes, MidCountry Homes, Pennwest Homes and R-Anell Homes. Commodore has over 1,200 employees and operates across the Northeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, with wholly owned retail stores in Indiana and New York. In addition to manufacturing, Commodore also participates in commercial lending operations with its dealers. Additional information about Commodore can be found at www.commodorehomes.com.

