Silver Bull Announces Completion of Distribution of Arras Minerals Shares to Silver Bull Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 23:00  |  34   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: SVBL, TSX: SVB) (“Silver Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced distribution of shares of Arras Minerals Corp. (“Arras”) to Silver Bull shareholders (the “Distribution”).

The Distribution was effective as of September 24, 2021. Pursuant to the Distribution, shareholders of Silver Bull common stock as of September 10, 2021 were entitled to receive one common share of Arras for each share of Silver Bull common stock held as of that date.

In connection with the Distribution, Silver Bull’s shareholders were issued a total of 34,547,838 common shares of Arras, collectively representing approximately 84% of Arras, on a non-diluted basis. Silver Bull continues to own approximately 4% of Arras, on a non-diluted basis. The remaining approximately 12% of Arras is held by those who participated in Arras’ private placement in April 2021.

Registered Silver Bull shareholders holding physical share certificates or shares in book-entry form with the Company’s transfer agent (Olympia Trust Company) were issued Arras shares in book-entry form. Silver Bull shareholders who hold their shares of Silver Bull stock through a bank, broker or other nominee had or will have their Arras shares credited to their accounts by their bank, broker or other nominee. For questions relating to the transfer or mechanics of the Distribution, please contact Olympia Trust Company by telephone at 1-833-684-1546 (toll free in North America) or by online inquiry at cssinquiries@olympiatrust.com.

Arras is not currently listed on a public stock exchange but will report under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), as a non-U.S. company with foreign private issuer status. The Arras shares distributed to Silver Bull shareholders, though freely transferable in the United States, may be illiquid until such time as the shares are listed or a trading market develops, if at all. The Distribution of Arras shares by Silver Bull constitutes a distribution of securities that is exempt from the prospectus requirements of Canadian securities legislation. As such, the first trade in Arras shares in Canada will be a distribution for the purposes of Canadian securities laws and subject to prospectus requirements unless certain conditions are satisfied. Until such conditions are satisfied, Arras shares may only be resold in Canada pursuant to an exemption from prospectus requirements. Silver Bull warrants and options will also be adjusted pursuant to the Distribution. For further details regarding the Canadian resale restrictions on the Arras shares distributed by Silver Bull and the adjustments being made to Silver Bull warrants and options in connection with the Distribution, please refer to the Registration Statement on Form 20-F of Arras filed on September 1, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar (the “20-F”).

