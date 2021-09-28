checkAd

American Manganese Announces Resignation of a Director

28.09.2021   

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) announces that Kurt Lageschulte has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately, and Mr. Lageschulte …

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) announces that Kurt Lageschulte has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately, and Mr. Lageschulte has accepted an appointment to the Company's Advisory Board, also effective immediately.

Larry W. Reaugh, President and CEO, says: "Thank you, Kurt, for your five years of service to the Board. While that term may be finished, we look forward to your continued involvement with the Advisory Committee."

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ process. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

American Manganese's original patented manganese process is the cornerstone technology in the development of the Company's lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process, RecycLiCo™.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (778) 574-4444 
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com
www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665781/American-Manganese-Announces-Resigna ...

Wertpapier


