Citizens Financial Group Names Sarah Lindstrom to Lead Business Banking

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced that Sarah Lindstrom will become Head of Business Banking, effective October 4. Lindstrom will report to Simon Griffiths, Head of Core Banking for Citizens’ consumer bank.

Lindstrom joined Citizens in 2017 and was most recently Head of Retail Network Transformation & Branch Operations. In her new role, Lindstrom will be responsible for helping small and medium businesses optimize their financial performance, growing the business banking portfolio, and further developing the Citizens business banking team. She previously held senior regional leadership roles at Santander Bank and JPMorgan Chase.

“Sarah’s approach to leading the strategy and execution of transformation initiatives at Citizens has been exceptional, including efforts to align with ever-changing customer needs while delivering an excellent experience,” said Griffiths. “We are confident that our customers and the Business Banking team will benefit immensely from her leadership as we continue to grow this important business.”

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $185.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,000 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

