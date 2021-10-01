EANS-DD Correction: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 01.10.2021, 17:15 | 87 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Nikolaus Ankershofen (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Nikolaus Ankershofen (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001AMHDLKUM80611
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000938204
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 30.09.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
165.00 231
165.00 69
total volume: 300
total price: 49,500.00
average price: 165.00
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
explanation: Correction regarding release October 01, 2021 11:59 h.
original announcement:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EANS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by
persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market
Abuse Regulation (MAR)
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Nikolaus Ankershofen (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001AMHDLKUM80611
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000938204
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 30.09.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
165.00 231
total volume: 231
total price: 38,115.00
average price: 165.00
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Inquiry note:
end of original announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
A-1040 Wien
phone: +43 1 50 136
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.at
WWW: www.mayr-melnhof.com
ISIN: AT0000938204
indexes: ATX PRIME, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8821/5035579
OTS: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
ISIN: AT0000938204
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0