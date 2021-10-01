EANS-DD Correction: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 01.10.2021, 17:15 | | 87 0 | 0 01.10.2021, 17:15 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by

euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is

responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





personal data:





responsible party:



name: Nikolaus Ankershofen (natural person)



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





reason:



reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





issuer information:



name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001AMHDLKUM80611



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





information about deal:



ISIN: AT0000938204

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 30.09.2021; UTC+02:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO

currency: Euro





price volume

165.00 231

165.00 69



total volume: 300

total price: 49,500.00

average price: 165.00





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





explanation: Correction regarding release October 01, 2021 11:59 h.









issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Brahmsplatz 6

A-1040 Wien

phone: +43 1 50 136

FAX:

mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.at

WWW: www.mayr-melnhof.com

ISIN: AT0000938204

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktie





