EANS-DD Correction: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Nikolaus Ankershofen (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001AMHDLKUM80611

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000938204
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 30.09.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
165.00 231
165.00 69

total volume: 300
total price: 49,500.00
average price: 165.00


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


explanation: Correction regarding release October 01, 2021 11:59 h.




original announcement:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EANS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by
persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market
Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:


responsible party:

name: Nikolaus Ankershofen (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001AMHDLKUM80611

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000938204
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 30.09.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
165.00 231

total volume: 231
total price: 38,115.00
average price: 165.00


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Inquiry note:



end of original announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
A-1040 Wien
phone: +43 1 50 136
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.at
WWW: www.mayr-melnhof.com
ISIN: AT0000938204
indexes: ATX PRIME, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

