checkAd

Horace Mann Estimates Third-Quarter 2021 Catastrophe Losses in Range of $35-$40 Million, Partially Offsetting Continued Strong Business Performance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 22:30  |  28   |   |   

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) today announced third-quarter catastrophe losses are expected to be in the range of $35 million to $40 million, pretax, most notably driven by the effects of Hurricane Ida. Estimated losses from that storm are approximately $20 million to $25 million, largely due to policyholder losses in the Gulf states. In total, there were 24 events designated as catastrophe losses in the period by Property Claims Services (PCS) compared with 30 events in the third quarter of 2020 and 17 events in the third quarter of 2019.

“Horace Mann claims representatives responded quickly and compassionately to policyholders affected by Hurricane Ida. I’m proud of our team for delivering on our promise to help educators when they need it most,” said Horace Mann President and CEO Marita Zuraitis.

“Third-quarter results will reflect continued strong net investment income performance, the first steps toward the sales trends we have been anticipating and the growing value of our diversification into the Supplemental business line," Zuraitis added. “We will update our full-year 2021 guidance and comment on our 2022 outlook when we report third-quarter results.”

The company continues to assume fourth-quarter catastrophe losses will be in line with the company’s $7 million to $9 million 10-year average.

Third-quarter 2021 earnings call

Horace Mann plans to release its third-quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, November 3, after the market closes. At that time, the quarterly news release and investor supplement will be available on the company’s website at investors.horacemann.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Thursday, November 4, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors can access the call webcast via the Events page of the company’s investor site or by dialing 844-735-3325. For the webcast, please log on to the site several minutes in advance to register and download any required audio software. On-demand replay will be available later that day.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Ill. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements included in this news release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Horace Mann is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10‑Q for the period ended June 30, 2021, and the company's past and future filings and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information concerning the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Horace Mann Educators Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Horace Mann Estimates Third-Quarter 2021 Catastrophe Losses in Range of $35-$40 Million, Partially Offsetting Continued Strong Business Performance Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) today announced third-quarter catastrophe losses are expected to be in the range of $35 million to $40 million, pretax, most notably driven by the effects of Hurricane Ida. Estimated losses from that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
NIH Continues Collaboration With Palantir Technologies to Support COVID-19 Research
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21NTA, a Horace Mann Company, and IAFF-FC Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Supplemental Cancer, Heart and Hospital Insurance to IAFF Members
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten