checkAd

Ventas to Transition 90 Senior Living Communities to Experienced Managers with Strong Local Market Focus

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 12:30  |  47   |   |   

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) today announced that it intends to transition operations of 90 senior living communities owned by Ventas (the “Communities”) that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to eight experienced operators (“New Managers”) to best position the Communities to benefit from the expected cyclical recovery of senior living. The Communities are currently operated under management agreements with Eclipse Senior Living (“ESL”), which was party to the strategic decision behind the transition.

The transitions are designed to execute on the Company’s senior housing strategy that matches the right asset with the right market and the right operator. The New Managers are expected to provide strong local market focus and oversight for the Communities. They are experienced in middle market assisted living and have strong geographical overlap. The Communities will be operated by the New Managers under incentivized management contracts.

The Communities are located in 20 states, principally in markets with positive forward supply-demand characteristics, which should position the Communities to recapture value and net operating income (“NOI”) over time as the COVID-19 pandemic abates and the industry recovers. The Communities were not contributors to the Company’s overall NOI or its Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (“SHOP”) NOI in the second quarter 2021. Ventas expects to incur certain one-time transition costs and expenses in connection with the transitions.

Ventas expressed its appreciation to everyone at ESL for their hard work in managing the Communities. ESL and its key principals have agreed to facilitate an orderly transition to the New Managers. ESL is expected to cease operation of its management business in 2022 following transition of the Communities. Most of the transitions are expected to be completed by the end of 2021, subject to final documentation, regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts, Ventas’s portfolio of approximately 1,300 properties is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of a large and growing aging population. Ventas uses the power of capital to unlock the value of senior living communities, life science, research & innovation properties, medical office & outpatient facilities and other healthcare real estate, working with leading care providers, developers, research, educational and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations. Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders.

Seite 1 von 3
Ventas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ventas to Transition 90 Senior Living Communities to Experienced Managers with Strong Local Market Focus Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) today announced that it intends to transition operations of 90 senior living communities owned by Ventas (the “Communities”) that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to eight …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Ventas Completes Acquisition of New Senior Investment Group Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Ventas to Participate in Investor Meetings at the BofA Global Real Estate Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21New Senior Investment Group Stockholders Approve Merger With Ventas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Ventas Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend of $0.45 per Common Share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Ventas to Participate in Investor Meetings at the Evercore ISI Real Estate Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Ventas Releases 4th Annual Corporate Sustainability Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten