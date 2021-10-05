checkAd

WNS Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Digital F&A Outsourcing Services by ISG

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 19:36  |  25   |   |   

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized for its digital F&A solutions in the ISG Provider Lens Digital Finance & Accounting (F&A) Outsourcing Services 2021 Report. WNS was named a global ‘Leader’ in the categories of Procure-to-Pay (P2P), Order-to-Cash (O2C) and Record-to-Report (R2R).

The ISG report highlights WNS’ differentiated portfolio of Finance & Accounting offerings that combine the company’s F&A expertise, domain-centric approach, and embedded analytics with state-of-the-art tools and technologies. As a result, WNS is able to co-create proprietary digital transformation solutions which enable end-to-end process automation and deliver superior outcomes for clients.

“WNS continues to transform the finance functions of our clients into digitally enabled strategic entities. Our solutions deliver improved efficiency, lower cost and real-time actionable insights which allow CFO’s to better understand their business and focus on strategic business initiatives,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“WNS brings in strong domain expertise, and has substantial investments in partnerships, proprietary tools, hyper automation and embedded analytics, empowering CFO office with real-time and meaningful insights to enable quick decision making and subsequently enable finance departments to function more efficiently,” said Amar Changulani, senior lead analyst, ISG.

In the area of P2P, key strengths highlighted in the report include WNS’ proprietary digital solutions such as Denali Pia, Trackpoint Pro, Finite, and AP Trac. These offerings help CFO’s improve control, compliance, and cash flow. In the category of O2C, WNS technology offerings cited include Quote-to-Sustain (QtS), digital-ready Outperforming CFO Framework (OCF), Clarintus, and Agilius which improve revenue recovery, cash flow and actionable insights. WNS’ ability to deliver flexible commercial models and best-in-class GBS models were also noted. In R2R, the company’s deep expertise in deploying smart automation and advanced analytics to transform judgment-intensive tasks was highlighted, along with a comprehensive portfolio of offerings and deep domain expertise.

With over two decades of experience in collaborating with global CFOs, WNS has the industry expertise, strategic insights, digital transformation frameworks and processes, ecosystem of intelligent technologies and expansive delivery models to build future-ready finance functions. With a global team of more than 11,000 employees, the WNS F&A group partners with more than 120 CFO offices across industries to co-create digitally enabled finance functions.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 380 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2021, WNS had 46,918 professionals across 57 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Australia, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

WNS (Holdings) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WNS Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Digital F&A Outsourcing Services by ISG WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized for its digital F&A solutions in the ISG Provider Lens Digital Finance & Accounting (F&A) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
Newmont Provides Update on Boddington Mine
Humanigen Announces Participation and Presentation at Multiple Conferences in October
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightspeed on Behalf of Lightspeed Stockholders and ...
Analog Devices Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Senior Notes
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21WNS to Release Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results on October 28, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21WNS Teams with Pacific Life for End-to-end Pension Risk-Transfer Administration
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21WNS Appoints New Chairman of the Board
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten