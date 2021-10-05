Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “RER”) (OTCQB: REEMF) is pleased to announce the finalization of negotiations with the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (“DoE/EERE”) for an Assistance Agreement providing approximately US$21.9 million of government funds for the engineering, construction and operation of a rare earth separation and processing demonstration plant to be located in Wyoming. The DoE/EERE has notified General Atomics, an affiliate of Synchron, the Company’s largest shareholder, of the finalization of the award. The Company is a subrecipient to General Atomics in the demonstration project, which will incorporate the Company’s proprietary technology.

As previously reported, RER, along with team members General Atomics, and its affiliates, and LNV, an Ardurra Group, Inc. company, as engineering and construction subcontractor, received notice on January 20, 2021 that it had been selected as a potential award recipient, subject to finalization of pre-award negotiations. Those negotiations have been successfully completed and the award has been finalized, resulting in an approximately US$21.9 million contribution by the DoE/EERE toward the total cost of the demonstration project. The award represents approximately one-half of the total estimated costs for the project, with the remainder of the funding to be secured by the Company. The Company, along with the other team members, is expected to finalize within the next several weeks contractual arrangements with General Atomics to perform work on the project.

Randall Scott, President and CEO of the Company, stated, “We are extremely pleased to have finalized the DoE/EERE financial award. We appreciate the incredible contribution of the General Atomics-led consortium in confirming the DoE/EERE financial support. The funding exemplifies the commitment of the U.S. to secure domestic critical materials production capabilities, and we are appreciative of the diligent work by the DoE/EERE in completing the pre-award process. The planned demonstration plant will produce commercial-grade neodymium/praseodymium (“Nd/Pr”) rare earth high-purity oxide in use in producing high-strength permanent magnets utilizing our proprietary processing and separation technology. These high-strength permanent magnets are a key component in the manufacture of electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines, among other technology uses. We believe our rare earth demonstration project is timely to meet the growing demand of these products.”