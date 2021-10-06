checkAd

Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 01:33  |  26   |   |   

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced that a safety signal has emerged in Phase 2 studies of TAK-994, an investigational oral orexin agonist. As an immediate precautionary measure, the company has suspended dosing of patients and has decided to stop both Phase 2 studies early. This allows for the timely interpretation of the benefit /risk profile of TAK-994 and to determine next steps for the program.

“Ensuring the safety of patients participating in clinical studies is of the utmost importance as we strive to develop transformative medicines. We are grateful to all of the patients, physicians and site staff who participated in these important clinical trials,” said Sarah Sheikh, Head Neuroscience Therapeutic Area Unit at Takeda. “Takeda is committed to bringing innovative, safe and effective treatments to patients with narcolepsy. We are working to quickly assess the totality of available data to inform the further development of TAK-994.”

Takeda is committed to advancing its multi-asset orexin franchise including the oral orexin agonist TAK-861, which is currently in Phase 1 development.

Takeda’s Commitment to Neuroscience

Takeda Neuroscience is driven by the unmet need of patients with neurologic and psychiatric diseases. Our mission is to bring innovative and potentially disease-modifying medicines to these individuals. Our dedication extends beyond our marketed products and research efforts. We are committed to raising awareness for these conditions, building strategic partnerships with both industry and advocacy, educating patients and physicians, and broadening access to therapies.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Takeda Yakuhin Kogyo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced that a safety signal has emerged in Phase 2 studies of TAK-994, an investigational oral orexin agonist. As an immediate precautionary measure, the company has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Newmont Provides Update on Boddington Mine
Humanigen Announces Participation and Presentation at Multiple Conferences in October
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lightspeed on Behalf of Lightspeed Stockholders and ...
BYD and Levo Announce Collaboration to Deploy Up to 5K Battery-Electric Vehicles to Intelligently ...
Moderna Announces European Medicines Agency Authorizes Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
CHINA EVERGRANDE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating China Evergrande Group on Behalf of China Evergrande ...
No7 Beauty Company Launches Pure Retinol Collection – Effective Skincare Formulated to Be Gentler ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21Takeda steht durch Zusammenarbeit mit JCR Pharmaceuticals vor Vermarktung einer Morbus Hunter-Therapie der nächsten Generation
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Takeda to Commercialize Next-Generation Hunter Syndrome Therapy Through Collaboration with JCR Pharmaceuticals
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Takeda wählt vier neue Partner für das jährliche globale CSR-Programm zur Stärkung von Gesundheitssystemen in Ländern mit niedrigem und mittlerem Einkommen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Takeda Selects Four New Partners for Annual Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program to Help Strengthen Health Systems in Low- and Middle-Income Countries
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Maralixibat for Rare Pediatric Liver Diseases in Japan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21EXKIVITY (Mobocertinib) von Takeda erhält als erste orale Therapie speziell für Patienten mit EGFR-Exon-20-insertionspositivem NSCLC Zulassung der US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically Designed for Patients with EGFR Exon20 Insertion+ NSCLC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten