Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program

“Ensuring the safety of patients participating in clinical studies is of the utmost importance as we strive to develop transformative medicines. We are grateful to all of the patients, physicians and site staff who participated in these important clinical trials,” said Sarah Sheikh, Head Neuroscience Therapeutic Area Unit at Takeda. “Takeda is committed to bringing innovative, safe and effective treatments to patients with narcolepsy. We are working to quickly assess the totality of available data to inform the further development of TAK-994.”

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK ) (“Takeda”) today announced that a safety signal has emerged in Phase 2 studies of TAK-994, an investigational oral orexin agonist. As an immediate precautionary measure, the company has suspended dosing of patients and has decided to stop both Phase 2 studies early. This allows for the timely interpretation of the benefit /risk profile of TAK-994 and to determine next steps for the program.

Takeda is committed to advancing its multi-asset orexin franchise including the oral orexin agonist TAK-861, which is currently in Phase 1 development.

