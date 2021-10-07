BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announces today that it has entered into a white-label agreement with Xebra Brands Ltd., a rising player in the global cannabis beverage sector.

Vicious Citrus -- Lemonade for Renegades -- “True rebels are direct, honest, and stand up for what they believe in… just like Vicious Citrus. Vicious Citrus cannabis-infused lemonades don’t compromise on great taste and blaze a refreshingly original path.” www.viciouscitrus.com (Photo: Business Wire)

BevCanna will leverage its extensive experience in production and manufacturing at scale to distribute Xebra Brands’ Vicious Citrus THC Lemonade into the Canadian market. Vicious Citrus was selected as Xebra’s premier beverage to launch in Canada through consultation with provincial sales representatives and was noted as unique among cannabis beverages offered in Canada. Initially set to premiere in Ontario, BC and Alberta in Spring 2022, the anticipated line will subsequently expand to other provinces.

“We’re thrilled to partner with BevCanna. Our extensive evaluation of potential co-packing partners in the Canadian space made it very evident that BevCanna is the best positioned and most qualified to consistently execute on Xebra’s beverage strategy,” stated Rodrigo Gallardo, President of Xebra Brands. “BevCanna also has the ability to scale with us as we introduce more of our innovative brands to Canadian consumers.”

The agreement will leverage BevCanna’s unique white-label partnership model that allows both cannabis-license holders and non-licensed CPG groups to enter and launch their brands into the Canadian market. The white-label agreement will be subject to MOQs (minimum order quantities).

“We continue to expand our roster of new white-label customers and innovative CPG brands,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “As we continue to ramp up revenue in this division, it’s companies like Xebra Brands, with innovative products and a vision of building long-term value, that are proving an excellent fit for our services.”

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.