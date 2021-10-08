California American Water Reminds Customers to Verify Utility Worker Identification

“California American Water has established an uncompromising safety culture and always puts the best interests of our employees and customers first,” said California American Water President Rich Svindland. “Nothing is more important to our company than ensuring the health and safety of our employees and customers."

California American Water cares about the safety of its employees and customers. We want to remind customers, that thieves sometimes pose as utility workers to rob homes or con money from unsuspecting customers.

All California American Water field service personnel wear uniforms, drive vehicles with the California American Water logo and wear photo identification badges containing the company's brand name.

If a utility worker makes an unscheduled visit to your residence, do not let them into your home without proper identification. Customers are urged to take time to examine the photo identification tag whenever a California American Water employee arrives at their home or business. Customers are encouraged to call our customer service center to verify an employee’s identification and reason for their visit. Additionally, our field service personnel never request or accept payment at a customer’s residence or business.

Residents with any suspicions or questions about field service personnel representing California American Water should call the customer service center at 888-237-1333.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE:AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 880,000 California residents. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007006070/en/