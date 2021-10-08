checkAd

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Reports Preliminary Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 18:11  |  19   |   |   

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the "Company" or “RMCF”), one of North America's largest retailers, franchisers and manufacturers of premium, handcrafted chocolates and confections, today announced the preliminary vote results following the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”), as provided by the independent Inspector of Election. Based on the preliminary vote count, RMCF stockholders have voted to elect four directors nominated by RMCF: Brett Seabert, Jeffrey Geygan, Gabriel Arreaga and Elisabeth Charles; and two directors nominated by AB Value Management LLC (“AB Value”): Mark Riegel and Sandra Taylor. With these preliminary results, the majority of RMCF’s Board of Directors is composed of directors nominated by the Company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory issued the following statement:

“RMCF appreciates the continued support and input we have received from our stockholders throughout this process. The Company’s Board and management team continue to execute RMCF’s transformative strategy to drive growth and profitability, expand its omnichannel distribution channels including digital and e-commerce platforms, and deliver value for all of the Company’s stockholders. We look forward to welcoming Mr. Arreaga, Ms. Charles, Mr. Riegel and Ms. Taylor as directors. We are confident the new RMCF Board will work collaboratively on behalf of the Company’s stockholders, employees and franchisees to build on RMCF’s 40-year legacy and continue providing memorable experiences to consumers.”

The results announced today are considered preliminary until final results are tabulated and certified by the independent Inspector of Election. Final results will be reported on a Form 8-K that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, at which time they will become available on rmcf.com/SEC-Filings.aspx and https://www.sec.gov/.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company, its subsidiaries and its franchisees and licensees operate more than 300 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, South Korea, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

