WestRock Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter fiscal 2021 results, as well as other topics, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 8:30 am ET. A press release detailing the Company’s fourth quarter fiscal 2021 results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the call.

The webcast of the call, along with the presentation, press release and other relevant financial and statistical information, will be accessible on the Investors section of WestRock's website at ir.westrock.com. The webcast and presentation will also be archived on ir.westrock.com.