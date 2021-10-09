checkAd

World Day Against the Death Penalty Virgin Unite announces launch of 'It Could Happen to You' film series and a live panel discussion with Sabrina Butler-Smith, Richard Branson, David Leavitt, and Celia Ouellette

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.10.2021, 08:30  |  13   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunday 10th October, World Day Against the Death Penalty, sees the launch of 'It Could Happen to You', a two-part short film series that tells the shocking stories of Sabrina Butler-Smith (teaser), a young Black mother from Mississippi, and Randall Padgett (teaser), a successful business owner from Alabama, who ended up on death row for no fault of their own. Both fought hard to see their convictions overturned and were eventually exonerated and released, but others were not so fortunate.

The short-films were produced by Virgin Unite – the non-profit foundation of the Virgin Group – in partnership with Hidden Light Productions, and death penalty abolition partner, Witness to Innocence. They were directed by Bruce Goodison.

The films follow on from the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ) announcement earlier this week that highlighted how over 150 executives have now signed The Business Leaders Declaration Against the Death Penalty, calling for the end of the practice around the world and criticizing capital punishment for being error-prone and perpetuating inequality. The declaration was first launched in March by Richard Branson, one of the founders of the campaign. Jean Oelwang, Johnny Webb, and Ellie Kanner are all declaration signatories who had roles in making the films.

Following the film screening, Sabrina will be joined in conversation with Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, RBIJ CEO Celia Ouellette, and Utah County Attorney David Leavitt. The online audience will have an opportunity to participate in a Q&A with the speakers. 

The online screening will take place on Sunday 10th October at 6-7pm ET / 11pm12am BSTThe event is free of charge. Registration link here.

From Monday 9th October the films will be available on the Witness to Innocence website where people can also join the campaign to end the death penalty. Visit Witness to Innocence for more information.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

World Day Against the Death Penalty Virgin Unite announces launch of 'It Could Happen to You' film series and a live panel discussion with Sabrina Butler-Smith, Richard Branson, David Leavitt, and Celia Ouellette NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sunday 10th October, World Day Against the Death Penalty, sees the launch of 'It Could Happen to You', a two-part short film series that tells the shocking stories of Sabrina Butler-Smith (teaser), a young Black …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Investments double in Latvia-based smart materials and photonics companies
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
Renault Group to partner with Terrafame for sustainable nickel supply
Smart Grid Market worth $103.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Highlights from final day of CoinGeek New York
EQT Foundation appointed Expert Advisor to G7's Impact Taskforce
Investor ESG Software Market to Exceed the Valuation of US$ 2.54 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Study
Stats Perform and K-Sport Agree to Long-Term Partnership Extension
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
RMI Releases Report that Maps the Pathway for China to Pursue Zero-Carbon Steel
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
The Glen Grant hosts exclusive Launch Event In Partnership with Rolls Royce to Celebrate Dennis ...
Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Eyewitness Robust Expansion at a 5.82% CAGR During the Study Period ...
4 out of 10 Foam Cooler Boxes Sold to Concentrate in Pharmaceutical Sector in 2021: FMI Finds in Latest Survey
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership
Mars Pledges Fresh Climate Action to Achieve Net Zero Emissions Across Full Value Chain
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI