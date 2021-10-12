checkAd

XPhyto Reports Development Update for its Drug Delivery Business

Autor: Accesswire
12.10.2021, 09:05  |  55   |   |   

Rotigotine transdermal skin patch optimization and pivotal study planning underwayRotigotine patch manufacturing, sales and marketing in preparationCannabinoid oral dissolvable film (ODF) programs advanced, CBD ODF ready for pilot …

  • Rotigotine transdermal skin patch optimization and pivotal study planning underway
  • Rotigotine patch manufacturing, sales and marketing in preparation
  • Cannabinoid oral dissolvable film (ODF) programs advanced, CBD ODF ready for pilot study
  • Prioritization of additional near-term drug formulation programs underway

VANCOUVER, BC and BIBERACH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its drug formulation and development business continues to advance multiple generic and hybrid-generic programs for neurotherapeutics. XPhyto's drug formulation business is focused on scalable, low-cost development opportunities that present expedited pathways to regulatory approval. Products in the Company's development pipeline are for the treatment of large and growing markets with the potential for significant improvements in patient outcomes.

"XPhyto's strategy is to advance its thin-film technology platform to develop innovative formulations of generic and hybrid-generic drugs. In 2021, we have completed the pilot study for our lead program and are expecting to complete pilot studies for our three cannabinoid drug formulation programs in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022," said Hugh Rogers, XPhyto CEO & Director. "We are also looking to expand our near-term product pipeline beyond neurotherapeutics and are expecting considerable synergies with other XPhyto business lines by applying our drug delivery expertise to psychedelic compounds and to delivering biosensors via our proprietary oral dissolvable platform."

Based on its human bioavailability pilot study completed in March 2021, XPhyto has advanced its generic Rotigotine transdermal product to formula optimization. The optimization process, expected to be completed in Q4 2021, is carried out to finalize the product in anticipation of a pivotal clinical study in Q2 2022. Data generated from the pivotal trial is expected to form the basis for the Company's European product regulatory application. Preparation for contract manufacturing, sales and marketing is being done simultaneously to ensure rapid and efficient market launch, subject to a successful pivotal trial.

Seite 1 von 4


XPhyto Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: XPhyto - neue Cannabis-Perle powered bei TU München
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XPhyto Reports Development Update for its Drug Delivery Business Rotigotine transdermal skin patch optimization and pivotal study planning underwayRotigotine patch manufacturing, sales and marketing in preparationCannabinoid oral dissolvable film (ODF) programs advanced, CBD ODF ready for pilot …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results at Annual Stockholder ...
Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
Prysmian Group Announces $100M Investment to Boost Capacity of Power Cables Production in North ...
Volcon ePowersports Announces $4,200,000 in Reservations and $1,700,000 in Potential Orders for Its ...
On the Heels of Another Record-Breaking Year on TVOD, Cinedigm Announces Contract Renewal with ...
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Notice of Results of Meeting of Noteholders
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:07 UhrXPhyto berichtet über den aktuellen Stand der Entwicklung im Bereich Drug Delivery
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
09.10.21Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
Accesswire | Analysen
22.09.21Health Europa über XPhyto: „Die Biosensoren von XPhyto Therapeutics bringen Schnelltests auf die nächste Stufe“
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen