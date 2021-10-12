XPhyto Reports Development Update for its Drug Delivery Business

Rotigotine transdermal skin patch optimization and pivotal study planning underwayRotigotine patch manufacturing, sales and marketing in preparationCannabinoid oral dissolvable film (ODF) programs advanced, CBD ODF ready for pilot …

Rotigotine transdermal skin patch optimization and pivotal study planning underway

Rotigotine patch manufacturing, sales and marketing in preparation

Cannabinoid oral dissolvable film (ODF) programs advanced, CBD ODF ready for pilot study

Prioritization of additional near-term drug formulation programs underway

VANCOUVER, BC and BIBERACH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its drug formulation and development business continues to advance multiple generic and hybrid-generic programs for neurotherapeutics. XPhyto's drug formulation business is focused on scalable, low-cost development opportunities that present expedited pathways to regulatory approval. Products in the Company's development pipeline are for the treatment of large and growing markets with the potential for significant improvements in patient outcomes.

"XPhyto's strategy is to advance its thin-film technology platform to develop innovative formulations of generic and hybrid-generic drugs. In 2021, we have completed the pilot study for our lead program and are expecting to complete pilot studies for our three cannabinoid drug formulation programs in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022," said Hugh Rogers, XPhyto CEO & Director. "We are also looking to expand our near-term product pipeline beyond neurotherapeutics and are expecting considerable synergies with other XPhyto business lines by applying our drug delivery expertise to psychedelic compounds and to delivering biosensors via our proprietary oral dissolvable platform."

Based on its human bioavailability pilot study completed in March 2021, XPhyto has advanced its generic Rotigotine transdermal product to formula optimization. The optimization process, expected to be completed in Q4 2021, is carried out to finalize the product in anticipation of a pivotal clinical study in Q2 2022. Data generated from the pivotal trial is expected to form the basis for the Company's European product regulatory application. Preparation for contract manufacturing, sales and marketing is being done simultaneously to ensure rapid and efficient market launch, subject to a successful pivotal trial.