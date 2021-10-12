checkAd

Playgon Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(FRA:7CR) and/or its subsidiaries ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, announced today that each of the matters set forth in the Company's management information circular dated September 10, 2021 were approved by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 8, 2021 (the "Meeting"). The matters put forth at the Meeting for approval by the Shareholders included: (i) the election of Darcy Krogh, Guido Ganschow, James Penturn, Michele (Mike) Marrandino, William Scott and Jason Meretsky as directors of the Company, (ii) the appointment of D&H Group LLP as auditors of the Company, and (iii) the ratification and approval of the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. The total percentage of shares voted by the Shareholders either in person or by proxy was approximately 62.69% of all shares eligible to be voted at the Meeting and all matters put forth to the Shareholders received a minimum of 99.31% of votes cast for such matters by the Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The AGM presentation and message from the CEO is posted on the company website.

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(FSE:7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports which through a seamless integration at the operator level allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

For further information, contact:

Mike Marrandino, Director
Tel: (604) 722-5225
Email: mikem@playgon.com

Virtus Advisory Group
Tel: (416)-644-5081
Email: info@virtusadvisory.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

