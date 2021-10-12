checkAd

Elastic Announces Expanded Integrations with Google Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced expanded integrations with Google Cloud. Using Google Cloud Dataflow, Google’s native serverless ETL (extract, transform, load) service, new integrations allow customers to quickly and securely ingest data directly into their Elastic Cloud deployments, and a new Google Firestore integration adds search capabilities to Google Firebase mobile and web-based applications.

From the Google Cloud Console, customers can now ingest data from Google Cloud Storage (GCS), Google BigQuery, and Google Pub/Sub into Elastic using Google Dataflow templates. Google Dataflow templates enable customers to simplify their data pipeline architecture and eliminate operational overhead related to agent installation and management. The capability is available to all users of the Elastic Stack on Elastic Cloud, Elastic Cloud in the Google Cloud Marketplace, or self-managed environments.

  • Google Cloud Storage (GCS)
     Developers, site reliability engineers, and security analysts who use GCS to store logs and events generated from applications and infrastructure in Google Cloud can now ingest data from GCS to the Elastic Stack directly from the Google Cloud Console to troubleshoot, monitor, and look for security anomalies in their applications and infrastructure.
  • Google Big Query
     Simplified data ingestion from BigQuery tables and views into Elastic enables customers to send data from their BigQuery tables and views into Elastic from the Google Cloud Console without having to install data shippers or ETL tools. Customers can leverage the powerful search capabilities of Elasticsearch, join datasets from different sources, perform data analysis, and visualize their data in Kibana, Elastic’s native data visualization tool.
  • Google Pub/Sub
     A new Google Dataflow template for Pub/Sub provides customers with the ability to stream events and logs from Google Cloud services such as Google Cloud Audit, VPC Flow, or firewall into Elastic without provisioning a virtual machine or installing data shippers.

Elastic also introduced a new Elastic App Search extension for Google Cloud Firestore to deliver powerful and scalable search experiences for Google Firebase mobile and web-based applications. Customers can leverage advanced relevance tuning to customize search results for their Firebase application data and deliver a more refined search experience. Additionally, Elastic App Search analytics provides complete visibility into search behavior and trends, enabling customers to measure and tune search as their requirements change.

Supporting Quotes:

  • “The expanded partnership between Google Cloud and Elastic is exciting news for joint customers who wish to do more across analytics with seamless integration between Elastic and Dataflow, Pub/Sub, Firebase, Data Storage as well as BigQuery,” said Evren Eryurek, Director of Product Management, Google Cloud. “Together we are helping customers accelerate time to insights.”
  • “Elastic is committed to providing customers with a frictionless experience of Elastic on Google Cloud, giving them the simplest way to take advantage of the powerful search and analysis capabilities of Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack right from within the Google Cloud console,” said Uri Cohen, Senior Director of Product Management, Elastic. “These integrations help organizations focus on what is critical to their business while getting the most value out of their Elastic deployment.”

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

