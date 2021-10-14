checkAd

Allscripts Launches Guided Scheduling, Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Improve Patient Care and Increase Healthcare Operational Efficiencies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 14:01  |  13   |   |   

Allscripts (NASDAQ MDRX) Guided Scheduling, launching in Allscripts Practice Management, is an artificial intelligence scheduling application that uses real-time provider, practice, and industry data to optimize providers’ days. The system looks at key clinical and operational metrics, allowing users to appropriately schedule each patient visit. Allscripts Guided Scheduling can result in the increased speed of high-need patients receiving care, the improved utilization of all resources across an organization, and the reduction of the impact of schedule churn (no-shows/last-minute changes and cancellations).

By embedding this functionality in the existing Allscripts Practice Management scheduling solution, set-up and configuration of Allscripts Guided Scheduling is designed to be simple, enabling system users to have minimal disruption to their existing workflows. One client, The Orthopedic Center in Easton, MD, has also used this functionality to onboard new staff members quickly.

“Our orthopedic practice is made up of various fellowship-trained orthopedic physicians along with physiatrists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and rehabilitative services,” said Tracy E. Lyons, practice manager at The Orthopedic Center. “We originally looked at enabling Allscripts Guided Scheduling to optimize our scheduling but put it on the back burner due to all the challenges we faced with the pandemic. As we were navigating our way through staff shortages and training new staff, we decided that Guided Scheduling could ease the lengthy time it takes to train new staff by using our data and the predictive analytics now built into Allscripts Practice Management to onboard new staff members quicker than we have been able to in the past.”

Tina Joros, Allscripts Vice President and General Manager for Allscripts Practice Management, said, “I am very pleased for Allscripts to deliver Allscripts Guided Scheduling to our clients in our latest release. Leveraging real-time data, artificial intelligence, and proven principles from other industries can be a game changer for our clients and the entire healthcare market. Our goal is to continuously enhance our solutions to help our clients meet their practice goals and Guided Scheduling is a tool that can help them significantly in this effort.”

To deliver this solution, Allscripts partnered with Opargo to embed its engine within the application. Paul Wiley, Co-Founder and CEO of Opargo said, “I can’t be more excited to see this solution come to life with Allscripts. It is the perfect balance of market-leading technology within an existing workflow to deliver incredible results.”

Allscripts Guided Scheduling is the most recent example of the company’s focus on automation features in Allscripts Practice Management. Other solutions include Billing Automation, Automated Self-Pay Collections, and System Rule Manager. These solutions provide users with the ability to configure and manage highly customizable workflows that can streamline repetitive administrative steps within areas of an organization’s revenue cycle, enabling providers to focus on the care of their patients while Allscripts helps address the practice.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

2021 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allscripts Launches Guided Scheduling, Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Improve Patient Care and Increase Healthcare Operational Efficiencies Allscripts (NASDAQ MDRX) Guided Scheduling, launching in Allscripts Practice Management, is an artificial intelligence scheduling application that uses real-time provider, practice, and industry data to optimize providers’ days. The system looks at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
Mastercard to Preview New Fragrances at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Celebration
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
A Large Car Rental Company Invests in Clevertouch Digital Signage
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Veradigm Partners with CareMetx, LLC to Optimize End-to-End Specialty Medication Access and Services Streamlining Patient Care
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Eastern Health Selects Allscripts as One of Its Partners to Further Healthcare Innovation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten