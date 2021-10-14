Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) , a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced an agreement between Helbiz Media , the Company’s media arm, and the National Football League (NFL) to broadcast NFL content on the Helbiz Live platform (the Company’s entertainment service) throughout Italy. Based on the agreement, the Helbiz Live lineup will include content from the NFL and will add a flagship property to its offering while providing all Helbiz Live subscribers access to one of the most important and prestigious sports properties in the world.

Helbiz and the NFL Team up to Stream NFL’s Content on Helbiz Live Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

The NFL content that will be available on Helbiz Live include:

NFL GameDay: 30-minute weekly highlights show

30-minute weekly highlights show Peyton’s Places: Peyton Manning hosted football-themed series

Peyton Manning hosted football-themed series Undiscovered: Documentary series following international players as they pursue their dream of making an NFL roster

Documentary series following international players as they pursue their dream of making an NFL roster NFL Films Presents: Individual documentaries focusing on compelling stories from within the NFL

Individual documentaries focusing on compelling stories from within the NFL Timeline: Documentary series focusing on historic NFL games

Helbiz Live will offer deep and broad coverage of the NFL season with weekly roundups of the regular season to the playoffs and the Super Bowl, providing more exposure and visibility for the NFL in Italy.

"We are thrilled to work with the NFL to offer first-class content to our Helbiz Live customers," said Matteo Mammì, CEO of Helbiz Media. “The NFL is one of the biggest sports properties on the planet, and now fans from all over Italy will be able to enjoy its shows on Helbiz Live, all included in the current subscription.”

The agreement is for the current season in Italy. The NFL content will be included in the current Helbiz Live subscription at no additional cost.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.