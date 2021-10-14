checkAd

DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year Running

·  DMCC awarded global accolade following review of over 70 free zones around the world

·  DMCC claims record total of 11 accolades, including Middle East Free Zone of the Year and a range of Global Excellence Awards

·  Award builds on DMCC's continued record breaking performance as business hub and district

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) – the world's flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has received the Global Free Zone of the Year 2021 award by the Financial Times' fDi Magazine for the seventh consecutive year. The award, which is the most prestigious credit a free zone can earn, serves as a testament to DMCC's exceptional performance throughout 2020 and the efforts it made to support and enable the success of its business community.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem – Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC

DMCC also claimed Global Free Zone of the Year and Middle East Free Zone of the Year- Large Tenants, Middle East Free Zone of the Year and received Global and Middle East Excellence Awards and honourable mentions for COVID-19 Response, Infrastructure Investment, SMEs, Sustainable Reporting and Leadership.

"Securing the fDi Global Free Zone of the Year award for a seventh, consecutive time is not only testament to the value and opportunity available with DMCC, but its agility to move with global demand. In doing so, we've not only supported our existing members during 2020, but gained record-breaking company registrations thanks to our business support packages that provided numerous waivers and sectorial benefits, while expanding our pre-existing online services. This, combined with the opening of our international representative offices in Tel Aviv and Shenzhen, and our new DMCC Crypto Centre and DMCC Cacao Centre, have meant a growing opportunity for businesses of all types to become a part of our highly diversified community and benefit from our unrivalled, global connectivity," said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC.

The Excellence Awards for Leadership was anchored in DMCC's ability to swiftly adapt to the pandemic landscape and provide relief, and its flagship research on The Future of Trade. The award-winning report examines the impact of geopolitics, technology, COVID-19 and global economic trends with a focus on trade growth, supply chains, trade finance, infrastructure and sustainability. In addition to offering analysis, the report provides clear and tangible trade policy recommendations to government and business. The report, published bi-annually since 2016, has been downloaded over 500,000 times.

