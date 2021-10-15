Kosmos Energy Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Kosmos intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its commercial debt facility, including borrowings incurred to finance a portion of the previously announced acquisition of Anadarko WCTP Company.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) (NYSE/LSE:KOS) announced today the pricing of its registered underwritten public offering of 37,500,000 shares of common stock (the “Offering”) at a price to the public of $3.30. In addition, Kosmos has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,625,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts. The Offering is expected to close on October 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Barclays, BofA Securities and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running managers in the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, including a prospectus, filed by Kosmos with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 21, 2021. The Offering may only be made by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. The preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering has been filed, and the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering will be filed, with the SEC. You may get these documents free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, we, the underwriters or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus upon request to: Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, (888) 603-5847, barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com and BofA Securities at NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by emailing to dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Our key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. We also maintain a sustainable proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea, Ghana and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos Sustainability Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.