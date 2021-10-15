checkAd

Kosmos Energy Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 02:01  |  27   |   |   

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) (NYSE/LSE:KOS) announced today the pricing of its registered underwritten public offering of 37,500,000 shares of common stock (the “Offering”) at a price to the public of $3.30. In addition, Kosmos has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,625,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts. The Offering is expected to close on October 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Kosmos intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its commercial debt facility, including borrowings incurred to finance a portion of the previously announced acquisition of Anadarko WCTP Company.

Barclays, BofA Securities and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running managers in the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, including a prospectus, filed by Kosmos with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 21, 2021. The Offering may only be made by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. The preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering has been filed, and the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering will be filed, with the SEC. You may get these documents free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, we, the underwriters or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus upon request to: Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, (888) 603-5847, barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com and BofA Securities at NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by emailing to dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of common stock and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration and qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Our key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. We also maintain a sustainable proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea, Ghana and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos Sustainability Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Kosmos Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kosmos Energy Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) (NYSE/LSE:KOS) announced today the pricing of its registered underwritten public offering of 37,500,000 shares of common stock (the “Offering”) at a price to the public of $3.30. In addition, Kosmos has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Adocia’s Partner Tonghua Dongbao Receives Clearance to Start Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone ...
Onxeo Further strengthens its Board of Directors with two Seasoned Personalities from the ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes $5.2 Billion Investment in VillageMD to Deliver Value-Based Primary ...
Technip Energies Awarded India’s Largest PEM Based Hydrogen Project by NTPC
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
The Very Good Food Company Launching Pilot Program in China
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21Kosmos Energy Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21Kosmos Energy Acquires Additional Ghana Interests for $550 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten