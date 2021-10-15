checkAd

Allschwil, Switzerland, October 15, 2021


Swiss Takeover Board confirms Absence of an Obligation to make a Public Takeover Offer in connection with planned Enbiotix Merger

Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) today announced that in connection with the proposed merger with EnBiotix, Inc. ("EnBiotix"), a request for confirmation regarding the absence of an obligation to make a public tender offer was filed with the Swiss Takeover Board on October 1, 2021, on behalf of EnBiotix. The Board of Directors of Polyphor supported this request in its opinion dated October 5, 2021 (available on Polyphor's website at www.polyphor.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance). In its decision of October 13, 2021, the Takeover Board confirmed the absence of an obligation to make a public takeover offer. The full decision including information on the background can be found at www.takeover.ch.

Decision of the Takeover Board

In its decision of October 13, 2021 (published on www.takeover.ch), the Takeover Board has decreed the following:

1. It is hereby determined that the proposed transaction set out in the presented files does not trigger an obligation to make an offer within the meaning of art. 135 para. 1 sentence 1 of the FinMIA for EnBiotix, Inc., Wired Holding Investment Corp., Apeiron Holdings Limited, Polyphor AG, James J. Collins, Trustees of Boston University, Jeffrey D. Wagner, NAEJA Pharmaceutical, Inc., YPOP II LLC and Sanford Biosciences, LLC.

2. Polyphor AG is required to publish the opinion of its Board of Directors together with the operative part of this decision (Dispositiv) and a reference to the right of objection pursuant to art. 58 TOO.

3. This decision shall be published on the website of the Takeover Board following the publication of Polyphor AG in accordance with the second paragraph of this decision.

