Newell Brands to Webcast Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced its third quarter 2021 earnings results will be released Friday, October 29, 2021, prior to market open and will be followed by a live webcast at 11:00 A.M. ET. To listen to the webcast, please select Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The live webcast will be recorded and made available for replay.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, EXPO, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Marmot, Oster, Sunbeam, FoodSaver, Mr. Coffee, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Graco, Baby Jogger, NUK, Calphalon, Contigo, First Alert, Mapa, Spontex and Yankee Candle. Newell Brands’ beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.




