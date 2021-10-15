checkAd

The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a $100K Prize Pool!*

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 18:38  |   |   |   

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IronFX is excited to announce that the semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) has now started. The championship that began in June is now close to its finish with the semi-final now on and the grand finale coming up. A total of 4 battles have been completed and 2 more are left. The dates for the semi-final are as follows:

IronFX Logo

Titania World (Semi-Final): October 15- November 15  

In the final, named fittingly as Iron World (Final), traders will be able to compete from November 16 to December 16.

Prizes:

In the semi-final, there will be 3 winners with the 1st winner receiving a $50,000 cash prize. The three winners will be able to enter the final for a chance to win up to $500,000.

Entry requirements

Traders can register, deposit funds and start trading. In the semi-final and final rounds, each trader will be allowed to open only one account.

Minimum Deposit

In the semi-final, traders will be required to deposit a minimum of $3,000. However, the first winner in any of the first 4 qualifying rounds will be able to proceed to the semi-final by depositing only the minimum of $500. The 3 winners of the semi-final can deposit just $1,000 to compete in the final.

A spokesperson for IronFX said: "We cannot be happier with all the interest we have received and the increased awareness for our brand this competition has brought. We will remain committed as always to meeting our clients' needs."

About IronFX

IronFX is the award-winning Global Leader in Online Trading, with 10 trading platforms and more than 300 tradable instruments in forex, spot metals, futures, shares, spot indices and commodities. The broker serves more than 1 million retail clients from over 180 countries providing some of the most competitive conditions in the industry including ultra-low spreads and fast execution.

Related Links

IronFX Website: https://www.ironfx.com/

Discover more about the Iron Worlds Championship:

https://www.ironfx.com/iron-worlds-championship/en

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital.

Join the Iron Worlds Championship:

REGISTER NOW

https://www.ironfx.com/en/register?campaign=iron-worlds-championship

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital.

*Terms and Conditions apply.   

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1661434/IronFX_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a $100K Prize Pool!* LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - IronFX is excited to announce that the semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) has now started. The championship that began in June is now close to its finish with the semi-final now on and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Third Quarter 2021 Production Results, Details of Earnings ...
VinFast Announces Global Premiere Of Its New EVs At The 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show
Interim Results Of A Pioneering Combination Study In Argentina With More Than 1,000 Participants ...
GreenBroz Inc. To Showcase New Cannabis Post-Harvest Processing Technology at MJBizCon Innovation ...
Teleperformance Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Combining Human and Technology Solutions to Offer a ...
INNOVO Partners with Joan Lunden and Jamie Hess on Women's Health Educational Initiative
Hyperlink InfoSystem To Exhibit Future Ready Tech Solutions At GITEX Global 2021
First Ever NFT Trophy For UEFA's Goal Of The Tournament To Be Presented On 15 October
Seoul Semiconductor Files Filament LED Patent Lawsuit against Feit Electric's Distributor for ...
Titel
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Traders News Source: A Look Ahead at the Changing Landscape of Crypto Currencies as Regulators Try to Pull on the Reins
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
World Day Against the Death Penalty: Virgin Unite announces launch of 'It Could Happen to You' film series and a live panel discussion ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI