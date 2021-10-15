Show 250 and 12th Year Anniversary Week for New to The Street

Eight Business Interviews Premiering on This Week's New to The Street / Newsmax T.V. Broadcast, October 17, 2021, Showtime 10-11 AM ETNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / FMW Media's New to The Street /Newsmax T.V. announces the …

New to The Street's 250th T.V. show line-up, features eight interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

Mr. Steve Reinharz, Chief Executive Officer, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., talks in-studio at NASDAQ with T.V. Host Jane King, about the Company's robotic and artificial intelligence-based hardware (A.I.) and software solutions. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), Robotic Assitance Devices - Mobile (RAD-M), and Robotic Assitance Device - Group (RAD-G), the Company offers unique and beneficial solutions businesses, creating cost-effectiveness and operational empowerments. Mr. Reinharz gives an overview of a new product development focusing on personal security, deployed from an individual's mobile app. He explains the Company's relationship with Ghost Robtics's "Robot Dog" and how AITX provides services and solutions and talks about the "Robot Junkyard Dog" as a protection device. With AITX's sales increasing and expected goals to be met in unit sales, Mr. Reinharz sees a strong future ahead for the Company. As the world becomes more connective and A.I. becomes integrated into all aspects of human life, over the next 20-years, Steve sees robotic products becoming more of the norm.

New to The Street T.V. welcomes on this week's show, Beatify, Inc.'s (CRYPTO:SONG) ($SONG) Jerry Whittaker, President, and Dennis Sy, Music Artist DSYMUSIC / Advisor, who arrive at NASDAQ for their in-studio interviews with T.V. Host Jane King. Jerry explains the "Free Trade" business model as a decentralized music streaming platform, which combines blockchain technology with Beatify's token, "SONG." He explains that Beatify pays 5X more for their artists' composuresutilizing their streaming platform, much more than Spotify's. Music Artist DSYMUSIC and Advisor Dennis Sy gave his personal experiences using and streaming on the platform. Dennis explains that the underserved and talented music artists now have a voice on the actual value of their music creations. Dennis describes how Beatfy unites artists, fans, and distributions. As such, fans can receive a stake in the SONG token for streaming downloads. Jen gives an example of an up-and-coming artist and explains how Beatify assists the artist in recognizing and contributing to the music industry. Jerry talks about the vision of Beatity as not being just a streaming service but a movement where artists and fans can interact, share their dreams and how listeners and music artists both earn tokens.

On New to The Street T.V., Host Jane King interviews Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy and Marketing, and Mr. Rick Lane, Technology Policy / Child Safety Advisor at Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., a neo-bank and privacy first entity. Mr. Aptor explains the Company's virtual commercial and individual online and in-store wallet applications and describes the $800B market available in the digital wallet industry. With over 70 Million Generation 'Z' (GenZ) children now fully participating in digital commerce, Dan explains the Company's Mazoola super digital wallet app. Mr. Lane talks to viewers about the COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act) and E.U.'s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and other regulations and laws both here in the USA and in Europe, and how REGO remains fully complaint. Because of the simplicity of use, the Mazoola wallet never collects, stores, sells data, and parental controls are in place to limit monetary exposures on childrens' use; Dan explains these security features and, further, explains the teaching tools for financial literacy. Viewers can download the Mazoola super digital wallet app "FREE" for 12-months- https://mazoola.co/.

Mr. Jeths D. Lacson, CEO at Smokefree Innotec, Inc. arrives on this week's New to The Street T.V. show talking with T.V. Host Jane King. Viewers learn about the Company's new name change to Starfleet Innotech, Inc., which becomes fully effectuated upon FINRA's approval on the corporate action. Mr. Lacson explains the Company's value proposition in terms of expanding current operations in their 5 divisions, which concentrate business operations through their subsidiaries in food / beverage, technology, and property development. Further, Mr. Lacson, talks about the Company's forthcoming "Roadshows" being held in Los Angels, Phoniex, Miami and New York City, sponsored over the next 6-months through SFIO's The Global Academy subsidiary. The Global Academy provides a training hub for entrepreneurship and a strategic learning center of masterclasses and workshops to educate, equip, and empower its business partners, shareholders, and potential investors. The Company continues to grow, and Jeths provides revenue projects and explains the growth in their "Big Lou's Donuts" subsidiary. He tells viewers to stay tuned to the near-term announcement in November, 2021 regarding the expansion of the Company's technology software business and its property development division.

New To The Street welcome back Mr. David Vinokurov, President and CEO at FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp., a proprietary gaming and micro-services Company. David provides Jan King, T.V. Host, and the viewers an update about corporate ongoings and the switch for using Etherium to cryptocurrency platform Polygon in the minting unique NFT. Because of the expense and the amount of time it takes to mint an NFT using Etherium, the opportunity to further the reach of the Company's fan experience was limited. Now, Polygon, a top 20 crypto platform, can provide smother minting transactions in unique NFT collectibles at a fraction of the cost and timely creation for immediate trading of the NFT. David explains the Polygon ecosystem and sees a robust user experience for the e-sports fans using Fandom's UIA Platform. With instantaneous NFT creations, fans on the Fandom platform can genuinely have a fully engaged experience while creating NFTs. David expects more announcements and will be back on the show in the near term giving updates as FANDOM continues growing its sports media platform.

Airing again on this week's New to The Street T.V. show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Globex Data, Ltd's. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with T.V. Host Jan King. Alain talks to viewers and updates the growing corporate fundamentals at Globex Data, Ltd. and its SekurSuite® cybersecurity products for large and small corporate end-users. Owning their proprietary platform, not using any open-source codes, and never selling mined data, Alain explains why the Company continues to grow its subscriber base. The Sekur product lines provide end-users with private texting and email for both the sender and the receiver. The uniqueness is that the receiver is protected even though not a subscriber to SWISF's services. Alain talks about the upcoming email web-based platform and the ease of the forthcoming downloadable application, which should be available by subscription soon, first Q1, 2022. The billboard ad displays the GlobeX Data's Sekur product on the NASDAQ building, the largest billboard in Time-Square, New York City, and other electronic billboards and media displays posted throughout New York City. Alain explains that, because of their sales and marketing campaigns, including these interviews on New to The Street T.V., the Company's revenues are up, the Company's stock price is up approximately 300% year to date, and the Company has over 2000 unique monthly subscribers. Forthcoming in 2022, Globex Data expects to launch a proprietary product based on the Sekur privacy platform as a competitive alternative to open-source ZOOM. He talks about the most recent "HACK" at Facebook, exposing over 3.8B users' data. As always, Mr. Ghiai explains and emphasizes how Globex Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws.

New to The Street T.V., airs the "SPECIAL SEGMENT" about Sekur® (a division of Globex Data, Ltd.) with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. Talking with T.V. host Ann Berry, Alain enlightens the viewers with his "WEEKLY HACK," giving another real-world problem with the commonly used internet, texting, and video conferencing platforms used by millions worldwide. This week, Alain talks about the "HACK" at Twitch, a gaming web portal. He explains that Twitch and its 3-party data partners did very little to secure the users' data, and it appears that all the PayPal information for the users' gaming fees has been breached. Alain goes on to explain the SekurSuite® and Sekur® products available for both individual and corporate uses. Having at least 3 different email accounts, Alain recommends using each with different priorities to minimize open-platform exposures. Calling them "Trojan Horses," Alain tells viewers these nefarious operators pose themselves as friendly but want to hacking data and sell data on the "Dark Web." Alain says using a Sekur email product for your most private internet communications can eliminate that fear of being hacked. And, Sekur products operate through GlobeX Data's HeliX technological platform in Switzerland, having very tough privacy laws. Everyone remains at risk for a data breach when using open-source internet platforms and unsecured emails.

New to The Street T.V. show airs the in-studio interview at NASDAQ with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV). Talking with T.V.'s Host Jane King, Mr. Lai gives an overview of the Company's biomedical devices and its osteoarthritis treatment available to millions of dogs and horses. A one-time treatment delivered by your veterinarian, the Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology injection, can show positive results for approximately 12 months or longer on osteoarthritis. Spryng™, classified as a biomedical device, helps reinforce the articulating cartilage barrier between the bones to protect the remaining cartilage and bone and improves joint function. With pet owners willing to spend thousands of dollars for the well-being of their pets, Mr. Lai explains the humanization process by pet owners and why he sees this upward trend continuing in pet care. Further, he highlights the use-of-proceeds of its capital raise and the Company's recent up-listing to the NASDAQ Market.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX's RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare -www.aitx.ai,www.roboticassistancedevices.com, and Twitter: @SteveReinharz.

About Beatify (CRYPTO:SONG) ($SONG):

Beatify, Inc. (CRYPTO: SONG) ($SONG) is a content streaming service utilizing blockchain technology that lets fans contribute to the careers of their favorite musicians directly and tangibly. It streamlines the process of royalty and song payments, protects intellectual property, and pays the musician in real-time! It offers users a unique way to experience their favorite Musicians/Creators and gives the Musicians/Creators complete control of their musical wallet. BEATIFY token is fully ERC20 compliant and available for purchase with ETH, Symbol: $SONG - https://beatifyaudio.com/

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. :

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. ("REGO") is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today's tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, MazoolaSM, allows parents and guardians to allow online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance- www.regopayments.com.

About Smokefree Innotech, Inc. :

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. is an Asset Management Company and is a conglomerate of several companies with five strategic business divisions, namely: franchising, food manufacturing and distribution, coffee business, property development, as well as technology and software development - all of which currently have a strong presence in New Zealand and Australia. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Agrokings, Inc, owns and operates of Epiphany Cafe Franchise Group, Ardent Bakers, Gorgeous Coffee Co., A+ Electrical and Accord Investment Group .

About FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp.:

Fandom Sports Media Corp. is deploying a web application which instantly operates on Android and iOS mobile devices targeting Esports Super Fans. The Company's proprietary Unified Information Access platform is active in a private cloud with multilingual support and is targeted towards a global launch of the Fandom's regulated betting and unregulated Esports prediction fan engagement models. Fandom supplies interactive Esports entertainment to Super Fans through purpose-built data interaction. - https://www.fandomesports.com/#/

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.globexdata.com. Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws - https://sekur.com. Twitter: @globexdata.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV):

PetVivo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is an emerging biomedical device company focused on licensing and commercializing innovative medical devices for pets or pet therapeutics. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human bio-materials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time-efficient ways. PetVivo's strategy is to in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals - https://petvivo.com/.

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The T.V. platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the U.S. and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform, with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 A.M. EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

