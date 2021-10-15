checkAd

U.S. Bank names Troy Remington as chief credit officer

U.S. Bank announced today that it has named Troy Remington as chief credit officer. Remington has been serving as interim chief credit officer since early August, when the former chief credit officer accepted a new leadership role within the company. Remington will report to Jodi Richard, U.S. Bank’s chief risk officer.

“We’re excited to have Troy in this role and pleased we were able to fill this critical position from within,” Richard said. “Troy’s depth of credit risk knowledge, familiarity with U.S. Bank and our credit culture, and his strong reputation as a collaborative and thoughtful business partner made him a stand-out candidate”

Remington will lead the company’s Credit Risk Management division, which is responsible for establishing credit policies for all business units and products, ensuring transactions are approved according to policy, and developing and implementing processes that include measuring, tracking and reporting the credit risk generated in the course of business. Remington also will be responsible for providing oversight and management of the company’s default management and counterparty credit risk exposure.

Remington currently is executive credit officer and head of portfolio risk management. He joined U.S. Bank in 2005 and has held several roles of increasing responsibility within Credit Risk Management.

Remington has a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School and the Wharton/Risk Management Association Advanced Risk Management Program.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $567 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

