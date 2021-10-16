checkAd

CGTN Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.10.2021, 08:36  |  18   |   |   

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education, on Friday addressed the online award ceremony of the 2021 UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education.

A project training underrepresented and low-income women and girls to close the gender gap in Brazil's technology sector, and another empowering adolescent girls and young women in Mozambique through role models and sisterhood circles were awarded this year's UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education, UNESCO said.

Peng extended congratulations to the laureates from Brazil and Mozambique via video.

Since the establishment of the prize in 2015 by UNESCO and China, it has exerted a positive influence and inspired more people to devote themselves to girls' and women's education, Peng said, adding that hundreds of thousands of girls and women have been able to develop their knowledge and learn new skills, and build confidence in changing their destiny and pursuing their dreams.

In addition, an increasing number of people are supporting girls and women's education, and promoting gender equality in global education, she said.

Peng also expressed hope that the international community would pay more attention to and support the education of girls and women, and make new contributions to the realization of the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had negative impact on girls and women in terms of education, and Peng called for more efforts to provide them with equal and quality education. She advocated making full use of digital technology, sharing high-quality online education resources and increasing education support for girls and women from poor families and poor regions. She also stressed the importance of strengthening health education for girls and women to comprehensively improve their physical and mental health.

Meanwhile, Audrey Azoulay, director-general of UNESCO, recognized China's role in the establishment of the prize as well as in helping girls and women realize their dreams, especially when faced with the challenges brought by the pandemic.

The UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education honors outstanding and innovative contributions made by individuals, institutions and organizations to advance girls' and women's education.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-10-15/Peng-Liyuan-attends-UNESCO-award-ceremony-for-girls-women-s-education-14nUt4YoSTm/index.html

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39z7u9acE_g




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CGTN Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education, on Friday addressed the online award ceremony of the 2021 UNESCO Prize for Girls' …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
Teleperformance Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Combining Human and Technology Solutions to Offer a ...
Huawei's Yang Chaobin: Innovation for 5Gigaverse Society
Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market worth $5.0 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Kalkine Pty Limited Launches 'Real Estate Research'
Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size to Reach USD 81.95 Billion in 2028, Says Reports and Data
AP Recovery Announces Dawson Caldwell's Resignation Effective Immediately
Introducing Bowmore No Corners to Hide to Global Travel Retail
A healthcare market research reports platform that offers built in primary research, complimentary ...
Wallé - World's Smartest Modular Wallet
Titel
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Traders News Source: A Look Ahead at the Changing Landscape of Crypto Currencies as Regulators Try to Pull on the Reins
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure
Geek Bar protects the rights and interests of consumers by launching several anti-counterfeiting ...
DOCOMO Digital brings Razer to Vodafone Turkey subscribers
Titel
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI