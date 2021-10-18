checkAd

Silver Lake Announces Strategic Investment in Euroclear through Agreement with ICE to Acquire Intercontinental Exchange’s 9.85% Stake

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

Silver Lake, a global leader in technology investing, and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced an agreement in which Silver Lake will make a long-term strategic investment in Euroclear Holding SA/NV by acquiring ICE’s 9.85% stake in the company’s share capital for EUR709 million.

Euroclear is a leading Brussels, Belgium-based provider of post-trade security settlement, custody, collateral management, fund management and data services with €35.2 trillion of assets under custody and 284 million netted transactions settled in the 12 months ended June 2021. Euroclear is a vital European and global financial market infrastructure company, connecting more than 2,000 financial institutions in 50 different markets and settling transactions in 50 currencies.

Silver Lake’s acquisition of ICE’s stake in Euroclear is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval. Following Silver Lake’s investment, Silver Lake will request that a representative of Silver Lake join the Board of Euroclear Holding SA/NV.

Christian Lucas, Co-Head of Silver Lake EMEA, said: “We are thrilled to become a shareholder of Euroclear. We have been highly impressed by the company’s achievements over the years, continuously strengthening Euroclear’s positioning as a global leader in vital post-trade, collateral management, fund management and data services as well as the company’s crucial importance overall to the efficient functioning of financial markets in Europe and around the world. As a leading technology investor, we look forward to contributing to Euroclear’s future growth, which is more than ever driven by innovation.”

“We have great respect for Euroclear and its leadership team, have seen the critical services and sustainable infrastructure it provides to our industry, and it has been a successful investment for ICE,” said Jeffrey C. Sprecher, ICE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Going forward, Euroclear will have an outstanding long-term partner and shareholder in Silver Lake with its deep knowledge and experience in financial and technology investments.”

The transaction could close as soon as the first half of 2022. Moelis & Company served as ICE’s financial advisor on this transaction and Stibbe served as legal advisor. Lazard served as Silver Lake’s financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Loyens & Loeff served as legal advisors.

Seite 1 von 2
Intercontinental Exchange Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silver Lake Announces Strategic Investment in Euroclear through Agreement with ICE to Acquire Intercontinental Exchange’s 9.85% Stake Silver Lake, a global leader in technology investing, and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced an agreement in which Silver Lake will make a long-term …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors With Losses to Secure ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel ...
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
Ipsen Adds Another Program Into Its Pre-Clinical R&D Oncology Pipeline Through an Exclusive ...
Presentation at American Neurological Association Congress Confirms Potential of GeNeuro’s Novel ...
AudioValley Confirms Its Promise of Accelerated Growth
Antin Infrastructure Partners to Become Majority Shareholder in Origis Energy, a Leading U.S. ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.10.21ICE Announces Completion of Merger Between Bakkt and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21ICE Benchmark Administration Launches ‘Beta’ USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate and USD SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate to Assist Non-Linear Market in its Transition to SOFR
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Intercontinental Exchange Reports September & Third Quarter 2021 Statistics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Wolfspeed Completes Listing Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21UK Financial Conduct Authority Announces that it will Compel ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish 1-, 3- and 6-Month Sterling and Japanese yen “synthetic” LIBOR
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21ICE Expands Global Natural Gas Liquids Complex with the Launch of a Liquid Petroleum Gas Houston to Chiba Freight Future Based on Baltic’s BLPG3 Assessment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21PennyMac Expands Use of ICE Mortgage Technology Suite with Encompass Investor Connect to Accelerate Correspondent Digitization
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21ICE Benchmark Administration Launches ICE Risk Free Rate Indexes for U.S. Dollar, Euro and Japanese Yen
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Indosuez Wealth Management Selects Intercontinental Exchange for Enhanced Portfolio and Margin Optimization
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten