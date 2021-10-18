DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Share Buyback GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital markets information 18.10.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - 9. Interim Reporting



In the time period from 11 October 2021 until and including 15 October 2021, a number of 85,341 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; the beginning of the share buyback was announced on 16 August 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 11.10.2021 34,322 39.27 12.10.2021 34,019 39.51 13.10.2021 15,000 40.01 14.10.2021 1,000 40.27 15.10.2021 1,000 40.47

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of 16 August 2021 until and including 15 October 2021 amounts to 1,544,455 shares.

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Düsseldorf, 18 October 2021

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Management Board

