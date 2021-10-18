checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against InnovAge Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: INNV) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted in March 2021 (the “IPO”), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 13, 2021.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. InnovAge centers failed to provide covered services for participants amongst other failures. Based on these failures, there was a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments until such time as an audit of the Company’s services would be performed. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about InnovAge, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

