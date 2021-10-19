checkAd

DGAP-News Advanced Blockchain AG Has Invested in Obol Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.10.2021, 08:59  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion
Advanced Blockchain AG Has Invested in Obol Technologies

19.10.2021 / 08:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) participated in the Obol Technologies seed financing round with a 6-figure investment. The company invested alongside significant investors including Ethereal Ventures, Acrylic, Coinbase, and several top angel investors within this space.
 

Obol Technologies (https://obol.tech/) is an open-source and permissionless infrastructure protocol made for staking digital assets. Its mission is to serve as the primary coordination layer for trustless and configurable staking on public blockchain networks. Designed to incentivize collaboration at the network operator level, Obol will provide all network participants with a new primitive for trustless and resilient network validation.
 

Obol accomplished this as a Secret Shared Validator (SSV) network that enables the provisioning of trustless infrastructure on the Ethereum Network. This SSV is a joint research and development effort, commissioned by the Ethereum Foundation in conjunction with the Obol founding team.
 

With a focus of producing trustless validation as a permissionless good for public networks, Obol aligns with Advanced Blockchain's mission: to drive forward innovation and advancements within the blockchain industry, ultimately providing users with maximized benefits.
 

This investment will enable Obol to further develop their technology to provide institutions, self-stakers, and pool operators the ability to create their own staking environments. The staking environments will have superior fault tolerance, resiliency, and robustness without the need to integrate multiple providers or deploy complex infrastructure configuration.
 

This will be a positive addition to Advanced Blockchain's existing investment portfolio, with many visible synergies amongst its portfolio companies. 

Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its other projects and investments can be found at https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.


 


19.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Scharnhorststraße 24
10115 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930403669510
Fax: 030403669511
E-mail: info@advancedblockchain.com
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6
WKN: A0M93V
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1241692

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1241692  19.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241692&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAdvanced Blockchain Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Advanced Blockchain AG - Top Blockchain Venture

Diskussion: Polkadot&Kusama Crowdloans
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Advanced Blockchain AG Has Invested in Obol Technologies DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion Advanced Blockchain AG Has Invested in Obol Technologies 19.10.2021 / 08:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Advanced …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Gesellschaft beschließt die vorläufige Einstellung des Angebots von ...
DGAP-News: Umsatz von paragon Automotive wächst um fast ein Drittel
DGAP-Adhoc: Ringmetall SE hebt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose erneut deutlich an
DGAP-News: Abivax veröffentlicht hervorragende Daten zur Langzeitwirksamkeit von ABX464 in einer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: InterCard AG Informationssysteme: Sondierung einer Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon Concludes Collaboration and License Agreement with SCG Cell Therapy for its COVID-19 Drug ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Nagarro unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zur Akquisition der ATCS Group
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon schließt Kooperations- und Lizenzvereinbarung für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 mit SCG ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: September 2021 quarter update - Platform expansion in line with strategy
DGAP-Adhoc: Ringmetall SE again significantly raises revenue and earnings forecast
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: BEI EINER IN VITRO-STUDIE ERHÖHEN DIE ACCUM(TM)-VARIANTEN VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DIE WIRKSAMKEIT ...
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:59 UhrDGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in Obol Technologies
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Advanced Blockchain investiert in Talisman-Projekt
4investors | Kommentare
04.10.21DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG partizipiert in Talisman Seed-Finanzierungsrunde
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Participates in Talisman seed funding round
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Advanced Blockchain beteiligt sich an SDG Exchange
4investors | Kommentare
01.10.21DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Invests into SDG Exchange (SDGx)
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Nasdaq to join Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Program
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Nasdaq nimmt an Blockchain Pre-Accelerator Programm teil
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten