Enanta Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data for EDP-235, its Lead Oral Protease Inhibitor Designed for the Treatment of COVID-19, at the ISIRV–WHO Virtual Conference 2021

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today reported new preclinical data for EDP-235, its recently announced lead oral protease inhibitor specifically designed for the treatment of COVID-19. These data were presented in a poster titled “EDP-235, A Potential Oral, Once-Daily Antiviral Treatment and Preventative for COVID-19,” during the International Society for Influenza and Other Respiratory Virus Diseases (ISIRV)–World Health Organization (WHO) Virtual Conference 2021.

“We are excited to present preclinical data for the first time on EDP-235, demonstrating potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication,” said Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Enanta Pharmaceuticals. “As the respiratory tract is the initial site of SARS-CoV-2 infection, we are particularly pleased to see good distribution of EDP-235 into lung cells as well as other key target tissues. This combination of potent antiviral activity and a favorable pharmacokinetic profile positions EDP-235 to potentially be a best-in-class, once-daily oral therapy for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.”

Dr. Luly added, “Despite the availability of effective vaccines against the virus, SARS-CoV-2 continues to persist worldwide, demonstrating a critical need for a conveniently dosed, oral antiviral therapy for COVID-19 that inhibits viral replication and reduces disease progression. We have designed EDP-235 to meet this need and look forward to advancing it into the clinic in early 2022.”

In a biochemical assay, EDP-235 inhibited the SARS-CoV-2 3CLpro protease with an IC 50 of 5.8 nM. Importantly, this activity was retained against proteases from SARS-CoV-2 variants. EDP-235 potently blocked the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in multiple cellular models, including primary human airway epithelial cells, where an EC 90 of 33 nM was observed. Additionally, EDP-235 was shown to have potent antiviral activity across other human coronaviruses. In comparison to preclinical data from other direct acting antivirals in development for COVID-19 today, EDP-235 appears to be among the most potent against SARS-CoV-2 in cellular assays.