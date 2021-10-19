checkAd

Deloitte’s EMEA Cybersphere Center and Everbridge Establish Corporate Partnership to Deliver Turnkey Security Managed Service Across Digital and Physical Critical Events

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Deloitte’s EMEA Cybersphere Center (ECC), the Firm’s center of excellence for cyber operations for the EMEA region, and Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), have signed a partnership agreement to help global organizations manage and unify their security response to both digital and physical critical events. The partnership will provide ECC’s client base access to and expert technical support for the Everbridge CEM solutions, which help organizations keep people safe and operations running, all while building business resilience.

Deloitte's EMEA Cybersphere Center and Everbridge Establish Corporate Partnership to Deliver Turnkey Security Managed Service

“We see a growing number of executive-level leaders and boards seeking ways to build resilience against a rising tide of critical events. We believe the continued digitalization process is dematerializing the frontier between the logical and physical world,” said Nicola Esposito, Risk Advisory Partner, specialized in Cybersecurity, at Deloitte. “Through this agreement, the combination of our capabilities allow us to help clients prepare for all manner of digital and physical disruptions and help ensure that they deliver on their duty of care to employees, customers and other stakeholders.”

As one of the world’s leading professional services providers, helping businesses manage cyber operations, Deloitte is constantly looking for innovative solutions, breaking the silos between logical and physical security, especially now that digital transformation is embracing every aspect of our lives, including vehicles, buildings, facilities and infrastructures. Together, with Everbridge CEM, Deloitte’s ECC will provide end-to-end security operation services leveraging a comprehensive, unified set of resilience software to detect and respond to a variety of increasing and more complex threats including floods, wildfires, terrorist attacks, cyberattacks, IT outages and more.

Everbridge CEM solutions will be offered as part of ECC’s cloud-based, managed Detect & Respond services applied across government and commercial spaces to enhance the protection and continuity of digital and physical operations.

“Deloitte supports many of the largest and best known brands in the world, and we feel honored to help such clients safeguard their people and operations,” said Dominic Jones, Senior Vice President of Partnerships & Alliances at Everbridge. “Digital and physical enterprise resilience remains critical as the world enters a new era for work and business. The partnership between Everbridge and Deloitte’s EMEA Cybersphere Center provides organizations best of breed solutions for maximizing resilience in the face of an expanding threat landscape.”

