Brixton Metals Drills Copper Porphyry for 821m of 0.40% CuEq including 318m of 0.69% CuEq including 14m of 1.04% CuEq at the Camp Creek Target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce drill results from drill hole THN21-184 at the Camp Creek Porphyry Target. The Camp Creek Porphyry Target is one of 14 copper-gold-silver targets on the wholly owned 2600 square kilometer Thorn Project, located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada about 95km ENE from Juneau, AK.

Highlights

  • Hole 184 yielded 821m of 0.40% CuEq
    • Including 318m of 0.69% CuEq
    • Including 14m of 1.04% CuEq
  • A 1.85m interval from 1175-1176.85m returned 89.3 g/t Au (cut to 10 g/t Au)
  • Porphyry mineralization is open at depth and in all lateral directions

Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, “Drill hole THN21-184 is an exciting follow up to THN21-183, with more encouraging copper grades. The 89.3 g/t gold interval found at depth in this hole is an exciting new development, as these gold grades are atypical of porphyry deposits. For our next drilling campaign, we plan to drill deeper step outs with the goal of intercepting the enriched core of the Camp Creek porphyry. The Camp Creek Target is considered a blind 1km by 2km porphyry target that remains largely untested through drilling.”

Click here for Figure 1. Thorn Project Location Map, Camp Creek Porphyry Target and Copper-Geochemical:
https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Figure-1_19Oct202 ...

Drill hole THN21-184 was collared west of THN21-183. THN21-184 was drilled at a 315 degree azimuth and a -82 degree dip to a total depth of 1198.25m. Hole 184 intercepted broad copper dominant porphyry style mineralization with potassic alteration. The bottom of hole 184 is 286m from hole 183 and both holes ended in porphyry copper-gold-silver-molybdenum mineralization (see News Release dated August 9th, 2021 on hole 183 that returned 976.52m of 0.36% CuEq including 550.52m of 0.51% CuEq including 117.00m of 0.73% CuEq). This news release concludes the drill results from the 2021 Camp Creek Target drilling. Brixton completed 15 core holes for a total of 3107.34m at the Trapper Gold Target and initial drilling results are anticipated to be released early to middle November 2021.

