Humana Healthy Horizons in Kentucky Announces $207,000 Investment to Reduce “Digital Divide” and Improve Access to Health Care in Lyon County, KY

Humana Healthy Horizons in Kentucky, Humana’s (NYSE: HUM) Kentucky Medicaid Plan, is pleased to announce a $207,000 investment that will upgrade infrastructure in Lyon County, KY in order to increase the availability of internet services and improve digital access to health care.

In a state that ranks 40th in the nation in broadband availability, the 8,271 residents of Lyon County in Western Kentucky have some of the greatest challenges in spanning the “digital divide” and accessing the benefits of telehealth resources. Internet service providers have long faced geographic and financial challenges to expand broadband infrastructure to this rural area. Additionally, due to the topography of Lyon County, line of sight wireless solutions and common cellular service oftentimes are not a viable solution.